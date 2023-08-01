Sam Houston State University named Matthew Bethea as the new Vice President for University Advancement. He assumed the position on March 1. This division’s services incorporate gift management and reporting, strategic donors and alumni communications, events, donor relations and business services and operations.
“Huntsville the city was totally new to me and my wife,” said Bethea. “We were committed to live where the university is located. And after being here several months we are both two thumbs up.”
Bethea reports directly to SHSU President Alisa White and Bethea will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the university by providing leadership in the Office of University Advancement, Office of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, the Sam Houston Foundation, Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library. He will also serve as a member of the Cabinet.
“We want to encourage our Huntsville community to find a way to give of their time, talents and treasures. Everyone has something they can give to a student by mentoring, tutoring and advising,” said Bethea. “Or come and attend one of our athletic programs.”
The university recently received a financial donation from an alumni’s family to support a new state-of-the-art telescope in a observatory with a domed retractable roof that is fully ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible. This facility, once it is completed will be open to the public.
Another friend of the university purchased a residence that is designated as the ‘President’s Home’ for use by the current and future presidents of the university.
Bethea arrived at SHSU via the University of North Texas Denton, where he served as the Assistant Vice President for Development. He is married and has two sons.
“We raise money for excellence for our students to receive grants, scholarships and the promotion of community partnership for career readiness. The way you do fundraising now, is different from 10 years ago,” Bethea said. “I want to engage our alumni and the community and have fun. We want to encourage the alumni to come back to the campus, see the changes and share the past.”
Gift planning enables donors to make lasting contributions that are often larger than their ability to make an outright cash gift.
Planned gifts include appreciated assets, bequests, gift annuities, trusts, life insurance, and real estate.
