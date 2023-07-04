There is no way to sugarcoat this - according to Texas Human and Health Services (THHS) in 2020, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reported that 1.4 Texas veterans commit suicide every day, and 75 percent of those deaths involved a firearm. Last June, the state capitol took action on veteran suicide by signing HB-671 into law urging the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) to adopt a suicide prevention campaign and shine the light on Post-Traumatic-Stress Disorder (PTSD) driven suicides.
“Research shows about 11-30 percent of veterans experience PTSD, and that PTSD is more common among female veterans,” said George McEntyre, the director of Veterans Mental Health Services. “The numbers reinforce the need to identify warning signs and symptoms, so those who do need help can get it.”
Currently, there are about 11,000 incarcerated veterans in Texas prisons. For former incarcerated veterans released back into society, the number of deaths ratios to about 18 veterans committing suicide daily.
According to Texas Center of Justice and Equity, “about three quarters of incarcerated veterans are non-violent, 82 percent have honorable discharges while 65 percent have general under honorable discharge, and 17 percent under condition discharges. Yet nearly all are still eligible for benefits.”
The state is giving TVC until March 1, 2024, to create the program. Until then, the best solution for veterans is to communicate with their county veterans services department and apply for their benefits.
“Right now, there are 4,695 veterans in Walker County,” said Bob Kane, director of Veteran Services for Walker County. “I basically help the veterans go through the maze of paperwork with the VA mainly for their health benefits.”
Kane, a retired Desert Storm veteran, understands the painful process of filing with the VA.
“Right now we are seeing a lot of veterans who never applied for benefits before, and thanks to the Pact Act, that went into effect as of August 2022, dealing with airborne toxins,” Kane said. “Like for Vietnam veterans [dealing] with agent orange, veterans are entitled to benefits.”
With a large veterans population inside Huntsville, for disabled vets, some of those benefits help with parking. As of January of last year, the Texas Department of Vehicles complied with state bill 792, requesting disabled veterans update their Texas license plates. According to the memo, “Texans with disabled license plates wishing to use disabled parking spaces, may apply for a disabled veteran license plate featuring the International Symbol of Access (ISA).”
With SB-26 still compressed, Kane urges veterans fearing losing their homes to check their benefits.
“I had one veteran that came up to me the other day thinking that he might be homeless which led us to already start on his health benefits, and I said, ‘Let me look before I go any further, because he was going to meet with the Housing folks, [Authority], I pulled up his record online and found out that his disability went from 30 to 80 percent. And with that nice back paycheck coming, he won’t lose his home or his job,” said Kane, who steers most veterans towards which departments to visit. “If you’re 100 percent disabled by the VA, you can still go to work but if they determine that you are totally disabled and unemployable, the only way you can work is within a family business or a protected area.”
The Texas Veterans Leadership Program (TVLP) listed on the Texas Workforce website, aids veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan to find legitimate work. TWC provides job training, life skills, and case management.
According to the website for the Texas Comptroller, Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in 2019, of the 37,085 unsheltered Americans living in the U.S. approximately 8.1 percent were veterans and 7 percent of unsheltered Texans were veterans.
“Our veterans employment and training services are fueled by the Houck Family Foundation,” said Barbie Parker, Vice President of Fund and Community Relations for GoodWill Houston, covering Harris, Walker, Montgomery, Washington, and Galveston counties. “They love our veterans and give us a generous donation each year that invites employment services for veterans who do not qualify for grant programs. This program holds a special emphasis on veterans transitioning from incarceration with an overall goal [of] enrolling 60 of them into competitive employment.”
Parker emphasized that Goodwill Houston doesn’t just cover Houston.
“We have a big footprint in Houston because Houston is a big community,” she said. “While we are Goodwill Houston, we are in Huntsville, Conroe, Sealy, Brenham, Galveston.”
Goodwill Houston owns and operates all those stores.
“Every .95 cents out of every dollar we receive from the sale of our gently used items goes back to our mission,” Parker said.
That mission entails funding several different programs that get people back into the workforce, including veterans.
“[In 2022] we served over 350 veterans and 145 were enrolled in services, and 82 were connected to employment services,” said Parker.
In the 2022 biennial report from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, TDCJ has taken strides to minimize the amount of incarcerated veterans through their Veterans Services Program in helping them apply for VA benefits. TDCJ created “veteran peer housing,” a military-styled dormitory to guide and assist veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, due to trauma.
The most startling issue is not knowing just how many veterans are inside county jails. The Texas Criminal Justice Coalition of Austin reiterates on their website that TDCJ doesn’t have effective cooperation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to receive complete data on exactly how many incarcerated veterans are there to get them the benefits they need. It says on their website, “without the ability to confirm veteran status, TDCJ is unable to effectively offer PTSD tailored mental health services to the individuals who would benefit from it.”
The United States Sentencing Commission issued a report listing recent data from the Department of Veteran Affairs. As of 2021, there were 19 million American veterans, and 1.4 reside in Texas.
“Starting in 2014-2015, when someone was booked into the jail and it was found through questioning that they were a veteran, the state veteran services provided the county with a pamphlet which listed services available to them,” said Lieutenant Keith A. DeHart of Walker County Sheriff’s Department. “The county jails also would document that a veteran had been booked, and this information was reported to the state. Over the course of time, the minimum of veterans booked into the Walker County jail averaged no less than 20 per month.”
One recent benefit created for veterans this year is the VA Life insurance policy. The first life insurance program for veterans in over fifty years covering any veteran from age 80 and under.
“All veterans deserve to know that their families will have financial support when they pass away,” said Denis McDonough, VA Secretary. VALife provides veterans with a guaranteed policy of $40,000 without medical underwriting.
With the state focusing on providing good mental health for all veterans, a little bit of positive inspiration too, from the Texas community doesn’t hurt.
“One of our success stories was this guy, a veteran that was actually incarcerated for 32 years,” said Parker, of Goodwill Houston.
“He heard myself and our CEO on a radio station, sometime in March of 2020. He [was released] in May [of that year] but wrote down my name and number and called me,” said Parker. “I heard you help veterans incarcerated so I am calling to see what you can do. I said, sure, give me your phone number. So, I sent his information over to our workforce development program, and said, ‘please help this guy today, and they did. He went through some of our programs, and now he’s employed not with us, but employed and thriving.”
H-E-B grocery chain, too, has a program for veterans called Operation Appreciation, a non-profit organization that helps active and non inactive veterans and their families.
“H-E-B works year-round through our program to support our military service members, Veterans, and their families,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager. “H-E-B is proud to recognize their commitment and sacrifice to our country, and we’re honored to call these brave Americans family, friends, and Partners.”
Texas veterans have a wide variety of programs and helping hands from their communities in an effort to honor our US military.
But that wasn’t always the case, as Bob Kane remembers.
“Back then [after the Vietnam War] when they got out of service, the VA was not very friendly at the time. Actually, society as a whole was not very friendly towards veterans,” he said. “That’s why I got into this job because I was seeing a lot of veterans complaining about not being able to get their benefits.”
