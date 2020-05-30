The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported an additional death within one of Walker County's seven prison units.
According to an agency release, Bernard Ferguson died May 25 at Hospital Galveston. He was hospitalized from the Goree Unit on May 6.
Ferguson had tested positive for COVID-19 and the preliminary results of an autopsy suggest that the virus was a contributing cause of his death. Ferguson had served 43 years of a life sentence out of Bell county.
Three additional offenders out of the Jester III Unit and Pack Unit.
There have been 36 offender deaths connected to COVID 19 with an additional 30 under investigation throughout the state. There have been 7 employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.
According to the TDCJ release, there have been 55,882 offenders and 18,338 employees tested. 5,469 offenders and 879 staff have tested positive, while 1410 offenders and 351 staff have recovered.
The Strike Team oral swab testing of offenders and employees of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is moving quickly. As of Friday May 28 the teams have collected 51,336 offender tests and 13,983 employee tests.
Collection of tests is complete at the Clements, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza East, Gist, Gurney, Holliday, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester III, LeBlanc, Lopez, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Segovia, Smith, Stiles, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, and Wynne units.
