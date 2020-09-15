At least 14 students at New Waverly High School have tested positive for COVID-19
The news was announced Tuesday, during a bi-weekly update from NWISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail.
“Based on our updates from last week, you may have concluded that there were many students in various stages of illness/ testing,” Hail told district parents in a letter.
This caused the number of positive cases to rise to 14 students at the high school. An additional three NWISD employees have also tested positive.
“Even though positive cases may still increase, there have also been reported cases that tested negatively, which is a good sign for some symptomatic students,” Hail added.
Last week, district trustee’s opted to cancel face-to-face instruction at the high school this week. Students will return to campus on Sept. 21. No other campuses faced closures.
See the superintendent's letter below.
