The Huntsville Item welcomed editor Liz Adams to its news team Monday, Regional Publisher Jake Mienk announced this week.
Though originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Adams and her family have spent the past decade in Texas. She is a graduate of West Texas A&M University, where she earned a master’s degree in teaching.
Adams previously taught English in Texas public schools, followed by a transition to the role of editor of the Caprock Courier in Matador, Texas. She simultaneously served as editor for the Refugio County Press and the Goliad Advance-Guard in 2021 and reported on local government and business news, education, tourism and entertainment. Adams has worked as a reporter and photographer for a variety of Texas weekly newspapers including the Texas Spur, the Floyd County Hesperian-Beacon, the Double Mountain Chronicle and most recently, the Gonzales Inquirer.
“I’m excited to get to know the people here as well as the area’s history. I look forward to learning more about the things that make Walker County and Huntsville unique and the opportunities that are important for the city’s continued growth and success,” said Adams, who moved from Gonzales last week to make Huntsville her new home.
“Citizens depend on the local newspaper to provide vital information about developments and issues that matter directly to us. I appreciate the depth of that responsibility in a digital era that encourages an increasingly broader sense of identity beginning with our own neighborhoods,” Adams said.
Mienk said he is pleased to have Adams on board.
“We are delighted to have Liz lead the editorial team. She's a rprward thinker who wants to tell the story or our community.Her expertise will help improve the consumer experience on all fronts for our readers,” Mienk said.
The public is invited to meet her by calling 936-295-5407 or emailing her at ladams@itemonline.com. Visitors are welcome at the office of the Huntsville Item at 1409 Tenth Street.
