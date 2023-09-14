Hey There! Welcome back to BrainTalk!
Last week, we began talking about trauma and how the recent emotionally charged events in our community effect brain development, brain growth, and even over all logic and reasoning. Today, I’m going to share a couple more tips on how to help yourself or a loved one who may be having a difficult time with processing the recent happenings (think fires, school events, or even something more personal such as a death in the family).
Last week I shared that actively listening as a person shares their experience is the number one way to help them process what has happened. As a recap, active listening involves putting your phone down, tuning out life’s distractions, and truly hearing what is being shared with you. Not only does this allow you the insight to help identify the underlying struggles, it also helps that person to process the information as they speak their version. When they hear what they are thinking, it is an additional step towards defining the real fears or realizing that what they are saying really is beyond the scope of what might truly occur in the future.
When we examine trauma-especially emotional trauma-we also have to remember that trauma is different for every person. A small child interprets something very differently than a teen, an adult, or even a senior. This is partially due to their size, but more often it is also due to their limited experience. For example, the death of a pet is a sad time for everyone in the family; however, a young child who has never lost a pet, will often begin to have nightmares or fear that others may die soon as well. They may even begin to fear that they won’t wake up if they go to sleep. Talking about the pet and about death is vital in these situations. Listen to the questions your child needs answers to. They don’t need a text book, graded lecture. They need age appropriate, short sentence, answers that calm their fears.
OK-two more tips!
• Provide downtime. During times of trauma, our brains need rest. They need quiet. Canceling a hectic weekend to just spend Saturday in pajamas and eating a late breakfast will be worth gold in the long run! (Side note-comfort foods say “I love you” but also keep your kids eating healthy during this time. The brain needs vitamins and nutrients to keep it moving.)
• Make a plan. Knowing what to do in future cases relieves the doubt and replaces it with power. When we feel helpless, fear controls the “fight or flight” part of the brain that overstimulates the amount of adrenaline being released by the body. This causes a constant state of alertness that can turn into anxiety, doubt, confusion, distraction, and more. Having a plan reduces that adrenaline and helps us to feel prepared should a similar situation arise. Create a code word. Choose a meet up location should you become separated or in the case that you aren’t with your child when a situation arises. Plan a route of escape and remind them that you believe in their ability to protect themselves.
When you put these tips into practice, you, your child, your spouse, or your parent, can begin the journey to recovery from emotional trauma. I’ll see you’re here next week with more BrainTalk!
Lisa Branch is a life-long educator having spent 21 years as both a teacher and a principal. She is also a licensed and Board Certified Cognitive Specialist, a mom, and a grandmother. She, and her business partner, opened LearningRx-Huntsville 13 years ago where she continues to operate as the Executive Director of the center.
