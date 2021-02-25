Huntsville Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer, seizing a backpack with narcotics that they say were packaged to be sold.
Anthony Parker, 21, of Onalaska, has been charged with four separate counts for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, following a common traffic stop.
Police say that the suspect failed to activate his headlights while traveling down 11th Street in Huntsville at 2:30 a.m. The arresting officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and witnessed an open container in the front of the vehicle. Upon a search, officers recovered 11 THC cartridge packs, and multiple bags of xanax, adderall, oxycontin and marijuana.
“This appears to be a pretty big dealer, so it’s really good to get that amount of drugs off of the street,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Parker is being held at the Walker County Jail on $106,000 in bonds.
