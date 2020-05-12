An accident at the intersection of Sam Houston Ave and 17th street has caused extensive damage to power lines and signals in the area.
Please avoid the area as it will be shut down for an extended period of time. Entergy is on location.
Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 3:35 pm
