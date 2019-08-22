The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.35 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.58 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon.
Driver's in Walker County are paying an average of $2.32 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.60, which is four cents less than this day last week and 23 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Recent declines in crude oil prices are contributing to lower gasoline prices, at least for now. Demand for retail gasoline remains strong, slowing the rate at which pump prices are falling. According to the Energy Information Administration, demand was recorded at a surprising all-time high, but it is expected to drop in the coming weeks as summer comes to an unofficial end.
“Gas prices are continuing to drop in most Texas metro areas, except in Dallas/Fort Worth and Sherman where prices increased slightly week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Texans are saving 26 cents per gallon, on average, compared to this same time last year.”
Motorists in the region are enjoying savings at the pump compared to last year at this time. Ten South and Southeast states have gas price averages that are a quarter or more less expensive: Louisiana (-37 cents), Florida (-35 cents), Mississippi (-31 cents), Oklahoma (-30 cents), Arkansas (-28 cents), South Carolina (-27 cents), Alabama (-27 cents), New Mexico (-27 cents), Texas (-26 cents) and Georgia (-26 cents).
