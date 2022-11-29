Rite of Passage partners with Gulf Coast Trade Center to give hope to youth
The Rite of Passage (ROP) campus at Gulf Coast Trade Center (GCTC) in New Waverly invited the community to celebrate Thanksgiving with the students and staff. The meal was prepared by the students, and included turkey, ham, dressing, salad, vegetables, rolls and banana pudding. Local pastor Otis Cunningham of First Missionary Baptist Church offered up prayers for the students, staff and visitors.
Vocational Culinary Arts Instructor Clarence Shaw prepared a variety of desserts as a fundraiser for the program - strawberry creme cheese pound cake, chocolate chip cookies, and a variety of pies. A tour of the campus was also available.
Program Director Johnny Munoz said in October of 2021, GCTC entered into a partnership with Rite of Passage. This management agreement has allowed GCTC to join the diverse group of juvenile programs operated by ROP. Based out of Nevada, ROP has a nationwide footprint of programs that are dedicated to improving the lives of youth, families, and communities.
“Although the core mission of GCTC as a Vocational Training School remains intact, the new business model focuses on enhanced services for a more specific target population, and an overall smaller population that equates to smaller classroom and dormitory sizes,” said Munoz. “This change makes for a more manageable population with a higher probability for success.”
Munoz added that there are usually 60 students in the program, which was founded in 1971.
GCTC provides male youth, ages 15 to 18, with a comprehensive program of education, counseling, job referrals, residential and community services. This matrix of services is provided by a dedicated staff in a “no fail” atmosphere, which emphasizes the worth of each individual.
“Our structured living environment is designed to meet youths’ needs in a variety of ways,” Munoz said. “From dormitory living supervised by trained staff to daily routine with a structured schedule, to central dining hall to level-based behavioral system to positive peer culture groups to therapeutic recreation to large campus featuring a gymnasium, pool, game and weight rooms, and athletic fields to onsite medical clinic with a licensed vocational nurse.”
GCTC also offers treatment services to our residents. Youth are assessed when they arrive to determine the level of treatment they will receive. “Individual and group counseling is provided by licensed counselors in accordance with the youth’s service plan,” Munoz said. “Counseling services including sex offender counseling, drug education, drug treatment individualized counseling, drug group counseling, trauma/PTSD, grief counseling, crisis intervention, and anger management.”
The onsite charter, the Raven School, blends academics with vocational training to offer students the unique opportunity to gain job skills while working towards a GED or High School Diploma. The Raven School features: self-paced computer aided instruction, dedicated and experienced teachers, innovative reading program, small classes, post-secondary opportunities, work experience, career orientation and development, vocational shops, and independent living.
Raven School Principal Dr. Brenita Jordan said, the emphasis is to expand the educational opportunities for the students, to include college and advanced vocational opportunities.
“The students are eager to learn and we will meet the challenge,” Dr. Jordan said.
Research shows that aftercare is essential to successful transition. GCTC’s model of aftercare focuses on the development of an individualized plan for employment and independence. Every student participates in the development of a transition plan that emphasizes career development as the key to independence. The aftercare program provides support through mentoring, additional training, help securing employment and post-secondary education for up to a year after the youth leaves GCTC.
“I am excited about the direction the program is going,” Munoz said.
Munoz worked at GCTC prior to implementation of the Rite of Passage. The Thanksgiving luncheon was an opportunity for the community to see the program and seek volunteer opportunities at GCTC.
“GCTC is constantly looking for community partners for service projects and possible worksites. Everyone believes that facilities like GCTC must exist, but few wish to have them in their community,” said Munoz. “It is my vision to have GCTC more heavily involved in community outreach and projects that can make surrounding communities proud to be a part of the work that we do and the lives that we change.”
The biggest challenge for GCTC, in the current job market, is to always stay fully staffed. GCTC offers competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, and a strong benefits package in order for qualified applicants to excel in a rewarding field of work. With over 80 employees, GCTC employs many Walker County residents and SHSU students.
Munoz added that the ROP-GCTC 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament at the Panorama Village Golf Course is set for 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, is also a way the community can get involved.
For more info on the golf tournament or volunteer opportunities, call (936) 344-7831, or find them online at www.gctc.us and www.riteofpassage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.