A New Year for your garden!

We get so used to looking at our yard or garden that we forget that our soil, shade, water retention, insect/wildlife movement changes from year to year. Sort of ‘can’t see the forest for the trees’ thing. Since it is the New Year, perhaps it’s time to take a new look at your landscape?
So I’m going to use my back yard as an example for this article. Much has changed in the almost 19 years we’ve had it. Seven sweetgums, one very diseased, huge pine and two lovely, large oak trees have been removed. The oaks were cut due to storm damage and possibly falling through a building. Safety first! Our excellent Sugar Maple has almost completely replaced its canopy cover on the West side of the house. The rosemary by the mailbox needs to be replaced.
We have gone completely chemical free due to some severe allergic reactions on my part. The husband and I have gotten older, surgeries and broken bones have happened. The pet population increased and then decreased. The fence line has moved. We’ve had numerous animal trespassers, some welcomed, some not. We’ve had some bad drought, wild hogs, and in the last couple of years, some drowning rains (even with five French drains installed 15 years ago).
There are a host of reasons to plan your plantings, whether you’ve had your yard for a while or you just bought a home. Some might be: Need shade, need sun, need play area for the children, need/want entertaining space, allergies to certain plants, overgrown/planted too close together, blocking traffic areas and my favorite--the plants aren’t doing well/look ugly in that spot.
Some things haven’t changed in our back yard. The West side of our yard (especially on one side of the wood fence) still gets scorching sun from June through early September. The house is still placed in the middle of a hill that rises up in the back yard. We still back up to a pretty dense forest. Some plants have held on and even survived during the last 19 years, and in the same spot!
So grab your phone or camera, a pencil and notebook, and put on some good shoes. Head out to the yard on a sunny day, and be ready to look at your landscape with fresh eyes. Take photos and pay particular attention to disease, damage and overcrowding in your landscape.
Again, planning will go back to the very basics for us. What should those basics be for a gardener or homeowner? Number One on everyone’s list: A soil test! If you have no idea what you are dealing with in the ground, you can’t have any idea what plants your soil can support. This test will tell you whether or not you can stand to plant heavy feeders like roses and certain garden crops.
Next, at least for me, is exposure. By this I mean hours of daylight, but I also mean exposure to Northern, cold winds or Western harsh, drying sun. If I have enough shade from large trees on the Western side of my yard and the soil is acidic, I might be able to plant some new plants that I couldn’t otherwise even bother to look at, such as columbines or an azalea (which I would traditionally plant on the East side under trees).
Next, determine that combined with the exposure, how much moisture does my soil retain? In other words, is it a wet spot, even with a Western exposure and no shade? Some plants love wet feet like swamp iris, but others hate it, like rosemary. Once this is known, do I want to live with it? Or will I want to amend the soil (if I can) to make it less wet or hold more moisture?
And finally, what do you want your landscape to look like? Do you want more flowers, less yard to mow, more evergreens, or perhaps a butterfly garden? The soil test, sun exposure and moisture retention should guide you towards the idea that would work best for that area. Be sure and consult books, articles or experts before spending a lot of money or experiencing a lot of back pain.
Are you going for a theme around your home? Do you want a formal look, cottage garden style or a wildscape? Can your property sustain more plants, or is it overcrowded and needs serious thinning to promote air circulation? These are also considerations.
So for me, it has come down to money, time and physical effort on my part. I have chosen to use seeds for the newly sunny areas and see what pops up. I have picked up some new plants for my butterfly area that I will also be placing in another area as a test. I have discovered that my azaleas needs some serious pruning, and have put it on my calendar for after they finish blooming in March.
Stay tuned.
For ideas on planning a landscape for your yard or acquiring a soil test, you can call the Walker County AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426 and ask to speak to a Master Gardener. We are typically “in” on Thursday mornings. You may also email us your questions to: walkercomg@gmail.com.
