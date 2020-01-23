WASHINGTON—Texas A&M Forest Service will receive a $4,388,092.62 federal grant to aid with the cost of responding to the McDannald Fire in Jeff Davis County in May 2018, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today. The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which grants authority for the federal government to assist in local disaster aid efforts.
“Texas A&M Forest Service has been on the front lines of keeping Texans -- like the residents of Jeff Davis County -- safe, and they deserve every resource possible at their disposable,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I commend the Trump Administration and leaders at the Texas A&M Forest Service who worked to secure this funding.”
