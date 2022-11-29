Barry Doss has prepared a special gift for the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Library. With the help of the Huntsville Arts Commission, friends from Lufkin, SHSU graduates and members of Chi Tau Epsilon Dance Honor Society, “The Lone Star in the East” Christmas tree will be ready for viewing on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the rotunda of the museum.
The tree is an art installation that serves as a history lesson on the iconic figures that shaped our great state and elements that represent the culture. It’s Doss’s ode to Texas: an intentional way of expressing the message of goodwill to all people by active inclusion. Each decoration has a deeper meaning that goes beyond Texas themed decor.
The topper is a two sided Texas star, customized in Dallas. New things under the tree this year are a small covered settler’s wagon purchased downtown and a solid iron plow that is over 100 years old. From prism glass chandelier pieces of the Victorian era to barbed wire wreaths and other rusty remnants, the tree is a culmination of all things Texas.
“The way we present history is what creates the narrative,” said Doss. Everyone should have a gift under the tree, to feel recognized and included.”
The installation includes a nativity scene with a Western twist. The wise men are represented by a Native American chief offering a peace pipe. In place of shepherds, there is a cowboy removing his gun holster. The pieces are plaster figures from family collectibles.
When Doss first put the tree together it was for the Alley Theater’s Deck the Trees event in 2020. It was featured in a show window at George R. Brown with other trees from top Houston area decorators. Because that space only made one side of the tree visible, his original design had Sam Houston at the top of the tree, with Margaret Houston, Joshua Houston, and Stephen F. Austin underneath.
Jude Routh, Curator of Exhibits at the museum, helped Doss with the images of these icons from the inception of the tree. Last year Routh accepted his offer to present the tree as a gift to the community. Museum Director Derrick Birdsall suggested that they place it in the rotunda, which is the perfect setting for a 360 degree tree.
Doss reimagined the design from the top down, using Sam Houston as one of the four vanguards of Texas history, along with Stephen F. Austin, Margaret Houston and Joshua Houston. They represent the four directions of Texas: the hero, the father, the mother, and the foreman.
Stationing anyone under Sam Houston was not really the man he was,” said Doss. “He was very progressive for his time.”
Sam’s opposition to succession from the Union cost him his initial political career, but his lifelong commitment to the inhabitants of Texas, including his slaves and Native American allies created a legacy that is still unfolding. Sam was a rule breaker in ways most men of his time didn’t appreciate or understand. He emancipated his own slaves before the ruling became a law.
Sam’s most important slave was Joshua, who arrived in Texas as the property of Margaret Lea in 1840 when she came from Alabama to be his wife. Joshua became the overseer of Woodland Home in Sam’s absence. Doss used two pictures of Joshua; a portrait and an image of him leading Huntsville’s first Emancipation parade.
“I’m not an expert in history,” said Doss. “It’s more of a fascination. I use history as the context of my design.” He says that the second picture of Joshua he featured inspired him to research even further.
Joshua was a highly regarded blacksmith and wheelwright. He earned money at Sam’s behest by working for farmers and ranchers in the Huntsville area. Those earnings later supported the Houston family after Sam’s death.
As a freedman, Joshua served as an alderman and commissioner in Walker County. He established the foundation of African American education that his son Samuel would continue to build on, eventually integrated into the Texas Department of Education.
Stephen F. Austin is a major icon in the design of the tree for his role in bringing thousands of Anglo settlers to Texas when it was still a part of Mexico. Although he was opposed to Sam’s views on succession and slavery, and later defeated by him in the run for president, Austin was an essential part of forming the Republic of Texas.
Doss uses Margaret Houston as one of the four central figures due to her positive influence during her 23 year marriage to Sam. She created a home that would become his safe haven, and is now a landmark. Her devotion to him and their children are an important part of what led him to sobriety and solace in his later years.
Other iconic women from the recent past are included in the decor under Margaret in honor of their pivotal contributions to improving the lives of Texans. Ann Richards, the 45th governor of Texas appointed record numbers of women to office and passed groundbreaking legislation that reformed ethics in public institutions.
Lady Bird Johnson,a famous Texan who took a very active role in her husband’s presidency was an advocate for early childhood education, the war on poverty, and the beautification of public places.
Barbara Jordan is another significant figure. She was the first Black woman elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and the first African American woman from the South to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Selena Perez, known as the “Queen of Tejano Music” is recognized for her status as a revered symbol of Latino culture, which is intrinsically tied to Texas. As is Lorenzo de Zavala, who was a major player in the Mexican fight for independence. He helped write constitutions for both Mexico and Texas, and served as the Republic’s first vice president.
Doss says he worked really hard to expand on the icons of Texas, to include every culture that has had an influence on the state we live in today. Seito Saibara represents the Japanese contribution to Texas agriculture and commerce. Saibara was a lawyer and businessman who arrived in League City in 1903 to establish a flourishing rice farm.
Other parts of Asian culture are represented by pieces of antique china and a blue china doll in a rocking chair made of horseshoes. The golden bells at the top of the tree are symbolic of India.
Native Americans are a crucial part of the story, so Doss chose specific tribes with ties to this geographical region. A picture of a Caddo Indian woman often seen in history books, but whose name is unknown, is a nod to parts of the past that were never completely documented. The Alabama-Coushatta tribe is included because of their pivotal role in helping Sam and the Texas army proceed to safety after the fall of the Alamo. They are still strong allies and thriving contributors to the area’s economy today.
Doss’s deep dive into historical research spurred the addition of others who are an important part of the culture, though they may not be well known. A picture of Jesse Stahl gives homage to the struggle of African Americans that earned much respect among their peers but received little recognition during their lives.
Stahl was one of the greatest rodeo riders in Texas, who was often under ranked due to the color of his skin. His most famous ride was in Salinas in 1912 where he rode a bronc backward just to make that point. Stahl was inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1979. Bass Reeves, the first Black Texas Ranger, also has a place on the tree.
The personal history of Doss as a Texan is interwoven into the tree from its foundation. The base is a wooden cable spool, surrounded by two wagon wheel bands welded together by his father, Ronald Wayne Doss. It’s wrapped in barbed wire, adorned with gold and lit from the inside.
Objects that belonged to his grandmothers, Lorene Campbell and Bobby Jo Wafford are a playful example of Doss’s childhood memories spent on the back porch. One of their aprons is draped over a rocking chair under the tree. A hand crank egg beater and three flyswatters are used as ornaments that serve as touchstones that many people from rural Texas share.
“If you have to ask why you would include a fly swatter, you must not be from Texas,” said Doss.
Doss’s experience in Christmas decor began in New York, working on multiple installations as an assistant to designer Robert Isabelle. The most memorable was a giant wreath for Bendel’s Department Store. It was suspended by a wench and cables draped with white velvet swag, and gave the illusion that it was held in place by only an ivory bow. Visible to guests from both the top and the bottom, this was a big part of Doss’s early inspiration for “The Lone Star in the East”.
“I’m very sentimental about old things. The more eclectic I got, the more fun I had. I wanted to shine a light of positivity on being a Texan. Texas didn’t just happen. It was built,” said Doss.
A brief survey will be available for guests to make comments on the tree. This helps Doss show the Huntsville Arts Commission the demographics of visitors as a recipient of grant funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which is one way public art in Huntsville receives support.
“I am deeply grateful that the Huntsville Arts Commission selected Barry Doss Designs as a recipient last year, and this year. Their funding has allowed me to make my vision complete,” said Doss.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is located at 1836 Sam Houston Ave.
Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.