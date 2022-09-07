This year, Huntsville celebrates its 48th Annual Fair on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 1. As a special bonus to the community, Wiesner of Huntsville, Tallent Sausage, and Frank’s Taco Station are sponsoring an ‘80s dance party with free food from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Music will be provided by DJ Mikey Mike of Steppin Out Entertainment, known as Texas’ premiere family deejay entertainment company. The event is organized by the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
“We know most families have a budget to consider, so we wanted to offer this free event with that in mind,” said Frank Olivares, Vice Chair of Community Affairs at the Chamber of Commerce. Dance music from the ‘80s will be the focal point of the party at the Watering Hole, formerly known at the fair as the Beer Garden. Glow in the dark bracelets and necklaces will be part of the retro vibe at this family event for all ages. Free sausage on a stick will be provided by Tallent Sausage.
Fair on the Square is held on the first Saturday of October and is the biggest tourist event in Walker County. The fair attracts an average of 15k to 20k visitors to the city of Huntsville every year. There are 400 vendors scheduled to participate, offering arts and crafts, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, toys, and gifts. Live music featuring a battle of the bands from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 at the Watering Hole.
The Wine Knot will present wines from all over Texas with local food pairings for $15 per person or $25 per couple. The Kid’s Korner will offer two different zones of activities including free crafts, a rock climbing wall, face painting and a petting zoo. Admission to the fair is free and will also include a classic car show.
Olivares is Chairman of the Board for Fair on the Square this year. As a business owner himself, he says his favorite part about preparing for the fair is connecting with the vendors. Olivares says he loves to hear where they’re from and how they started their journey.
“Giving birth to a business is a lot of hard work and sacrifice, but it’s also a celebration of friends and family,” said Olivares, who was also voted Citizen of the Year for 2022.
His restaurant, Frank’s Taco Station and Cafe in Riverside will celebrate six years in business this month. Olivares graduated from Huntsville High School in 1994 and has been in real estate in the area for the last 14 years. He was co-chair for the fair last year, which attracted 15k visitors.
“Everyone at the Chamber volunteers for this event,” said Olivares. “I couldn’t have done this without the help of these Chamber staff members’” referring specifically to Gwen Lucas, Director of First Impressions, Laura Green, Events and Communications Manager, Office Manager Shannon Higbie and CEO Ray Hernandez. “This team is involved in ways behind the scenes that you can’t imagine.”
Fair on the Square is set for from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on University Avenue between 12th Street and 13th Street in downtown Huntsville. For more information, visit www.faironthesquare.com. To sign up to volunteer, call the Chamber of Commerce at 936-295-8113.
