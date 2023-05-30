7th annual event empowers Women Veterans

For the last seven years, a growing group of women in the Houston area have gone beyond merely celebrating women veterans. They created an event to unite women veterans while expanding their network of support and resources. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, the annual Women Veterans Empowerment Expo (WVEE) will be held at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
The event offers free parking and admission to a full day of workshops and presentations. Lunch is provided and childcare is available for ages 5-12. Raffle prizes and vendors are also included.
Keynote speaker Joni Goodman will present the principles she learned training with Brenee Brown as one of the first Dare to Lead facilitators in the world. Her talk will focus on “Removing the Armor” in order to create a safe space that promotes personal growth and leadership goals.
A panel of women veterans will hold a discussion entitled “Struggle to Strength” facilitated by Army veteran Earlene Freeman, Navy veteran Luz Cervantes, and Air Force veteran Theresa Ford. The event is sponsored by Camp Shield, Catholic Charities, Dress for Success, City of Houston Veterans Affairs, Impact a Hero, Wounded Warrior Project, and the VA Center for Veterans Heath and Civic Engagement.
All facets of the event represent and promote women veterans. Vendor space is still available through the end of the month, free of charge. According to Angela Dickson, Secretary for the WVEE Planning Committee, the event features amazing resources that are particular to women vets. She was a participant in past years and began volunteering in 2022. This year she offered to serve as the secretary, with the goal of co-creating a more effective agenda for future events.
Dickson is the President of the Military Network at Technip FMC in Houston, actively providing a listening ear and connections to resources for her fellow veterans. As an Air Force veteran who retired from Lackland in San Antonio, she found it difficult to get her bearings on civilian life when she returned to Houston in 2003. Even though organizations like the Lone Star Veterans Association were providing support, they were geared primarily toward male veterans. Two decades ago, there were relatively few women centered networks and services in the Houston area. Only in the last ten years has the landscape started to change. Outside of her workplace, Dickson engages with women veterans through different organizations such as the Worklife Institute, founded by Dr. Diana Dale and Grace After Fire, established by Stephanie Moles.
“When I meet a woman who has been in the military, I let her know I’ve got her six. That’s what we do for each other. We’re all sisters,” said Dickson. Other committee members who organize the WVEE along with Dickson are equally committed to the cause, recognizing that there are many veterans issues that are specific to women.
Chasity Wohlford focuses on female veterans in rural areas as the Mental Health Peer Specialist at the Center for Innovations, Quality, Effectiveness and Safety. In March of this year, she assisted Tri-County Health in hosting the Women Veterans Health Summit in Huntsville as an extension of the health summit she helped create in Houston.
Maggie Peterson is the founder and CEO of Camp SHiEld, which is a division of After Military Service. Her organization offers workshops, programs and resources that strive to heal the emotional, social and physical wounds that affect the lives of women veterans. Together these phenomenal women have created an event that will truly uplift and empower their sisters in arms.
To register for the expo or sign up to host a vendor booth, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/, search Women Veterans Empowerment Expo and click on Get Tickets. The event will be held at the Jarabeck Activity and Athletic Center, St. Thomas University, located at 4000 Mt. Vernon St. in Houston.
