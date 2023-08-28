The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the shooting death of 70-year-old Hartsell Gray at 8:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
WCSO Deputy Marlene Wells reported that deputies were dispatched to the 50 block of Oak Ridge in Walker County on Friday, Aug. 25.
Deputies found Gray lying by the back door of the caller’s residence. Emergency medical services arrived on scene and pronounced Hartsell deceased after finding no signs of life.
Sheriff Clint McRae reassured the public there was no threat and at this time, the investigation is still ongoing.
