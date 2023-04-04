7-OGs to host fundraiser for HHS Seniors

The 7-OGs are always fundraising to support children in Walker County. This month their focus is Huntsville High School (HHS) senior scholarships. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, they’ll be selling barbecue plates at Ringo Tire at 518 11th St.
The meal will include chicken and sausage, potato salad, beans, pickles and onions, cake and a drink for $12 each. The goal is to award multiple graduating seniors with $500 toward their college expenses.
With the help of the HHS guidance counselors, the 7-OGs select seniors who are enrolled in college and have a family income of less than $90k per year. In 2021, they granted 18 students with $250. Last year 20 students were awarded scholarships and 27 others received gift cards from area businesses.
“I want to help these kids get a college education so they have some choices aside from just staying where they are,” said CEO Don Brown. The 7-OGs have also created a support system for at risk kids in Huntsville schools by making regular visits to campuses to provide mentorship.
The 7-OGs was founded by seven Huntsville natives with a goal of helping the less fortunate while setting a good example for children in their neighborhood. They hold events ten months out of the year. In March their Fun Day hosted over 300 local children for games, food, live music and prizes. They gifted t shirts, haircuts and salon services, adding a bright spot for kids who might not have a lot to look forward to during spring break.
In May, they’ll be surprising single mothers with gifts for Mother’s Day. In June, they’ll host festivities for Juneteenth and then celebrate the 4th ofJuly with a barbecue. In August, they’ll give away backpacks and school supplies, and then support local football teams before their November turkey giveaway and December Toy Drive. The 7-OGs have roughly 50 members from across the Huntsville community that also fundraise for breast cancer awareness and provide assistance to the elderly. They join forces with other local organizations, contributing to beautification projects, blood drives, and free holiday meals. They are always working on a good cause and invite area residents to join their mission.
To donate to their senior scholarship fund, contact Don Brown at 936-436-3012 or send a message through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/7OGsCommunity.
