7-OGs set Annual Backpack Giveaway

The 7-OGs are making positive moves in the community once again. For the third year, they are hosting their annual Back to School giveaway to help local kids begin the school year with everything they need. At 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, they will be giving away backpacks and school supplies as well as hot dogs and drinks at Kate Barr Ross Park. The event is sponsored by the OutBack Riderz, Walmart and Academy Sports & Outdoors.
“We’re all in this together, because together we can do better,” said CEO Don Brown, who formed the group in 2021 with six other Huntsville natives. The OGs now have 50 members that join with other local organizations to hold fundraisers 10 months out of the year.
Their annual Fun Day in March, which began as their main event, hosts hundreds of local children for food, games, and prizes. In April, they did a beautification project at Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, assisting with landscaping. They also held their scholarship fundraiser at Ringo Tire by selling barbecue plates, raising a total of $2,500 for Huntsville High School seniors.
In May, they donated gift cards to senior citizens and in June they took the lead at the Juneteenth Parade, with Brown serving as Grand Marshall. Now they are gearing up for the fall and asking the Huntsville community to donate school supplies, backpacks, gift cards and other items to contribute to their giveaway. Last August they gave away 250 backpacks loaded with school supplies and are hoping to top that number this year.
Each October, they raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness, and in November and December, they give away holiday meals and other surprises to children and families who might otherwise go without. Brown and his cohorts also work with local high school students, helping to monitor the halls and provide support for those who are being bullied or need a positive role model.
Follow the 7 OGs on Facebook to keep up with their activities and consider joining their group, which works to make Huntsville a better place. All races, genders, and affiliations are welcome.
Kate Barr Ross Park is located at 486 Highway 75 North. To donate funds or supplies to the cause, contact Don Brown at 936-436-3012 or send a message through Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.