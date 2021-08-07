The 7-OG’s are going to get this school year started off right by hosting a back-to-school bash for local kids. The men have collected donated school supplies to fill backpacks that will be given out to families at the event, which will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Emancipation Park in Huntsville.
Don Brown explained that he and his fellow members of the 7-OG’s are putting on this event to bring the community together in support of those who are struggling to financially recover the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
“But now with this pandemic, people are unemployed and didn’t have any money so I just decided to get the community together to have a fundraiser and get these kids off to a good start,” Brown said. “Because they need us, they’re our future so we just gotta let them know we got your back.”
Those attending Saturday night’s back-to-school bash will be able to experience the support the 7-OG’s provide to kids firsthand by enjoying an evening of fun, games, food and music.
“They’re gonna get a belly-full and a backpack-full at the same time,” Brown said about the event.
The idea behind the event is to have no child left behind or underprepared for the year ahead. There are many backpacks that were bought and donated by the group so that children will not leave empty handed and ill-prepared for school.
This event aims to foster a positive, supporting community by showing local children who the 7-OG’s are and that they are here to support them and makes sure they start the school year smiling.
“From us to Huntsville it says hey look, we can’t help everybody, but we can help a lot of people,” Brown said. “And that’s what we want to do.”
Brown and his colleagues are grateful to the Huntsville community for their support and for allowing them to be the positive force that they are today. Without the support and acknowledgment of the community, there would be no 7-OG’s, and the city would be lesser for it.
“We need Huntsville and Huntsville needs us, and together we can do better,” he added.
