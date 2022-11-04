The public is invited to the Storybook 5K and Fun Run at University Heights Baptist Church this weekend to support Childhood Literacy in Huntsville. The event benefits A Time 2 Read, a reading program that targets second graders in Huntsville Elementary Schools. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite storybook character for a costume contest. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5th.
This is one of two major fundraisers for the program. Proceeds fund supplies and activities throughout the year and help to provide books and backpacks in the spring. Copies of Abby Gray’s “Clayton Sparks Leaves His Mark” will be on sale at the event, and the parents of Clayton Sparks will serve as the judges for the costume contest.
Holly McMichael’s life changed direction a few years ago while she was tagging along at a conference with her husband. She decided to investigate a breakout session that caught her eye, and was deeply moved by the statistics that were presented.
Two out of three students who cannot read proficiently by the end of fourth grade will most likely end up on welfare or in jail. But children in poverty who can read proficiently by the end of third grade have an 89% graduation rate, which is equal to their middle income peers.
McMichael was compelled to take this research based reading program that originated in Memphis to her campus at Scott Johnson Elementary where she taught third grade. Her principal at the time, Shannon Williams was very receptive to the idea so they made plans to travel to Memphis in the fall of 2017. Hurricane Harvey intervened, but that didn’t stop McMichael from moving forward.
She started gathering potential volunteers from her work and church circles. McMichael’s husband BJ was serving as the Youth Minister at University Heights Baptist Church. Her co-teacher Kimberly Merchant was active at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Merchant’s husband Scott Williams was involved with Covenant Fellowship.
McMichael managed to get a representative from Arise to Read to visit Huntsville and their first training program began at Scott Johnson Elementary in January of 2018. Their first round of volunteers coached 96 students for 11 weeks and doubled their proficiency by the time they wrapped up in April.
At that point, the program was taking on a life of its own. McMichael did a lot of praying with her husband because it was clear that she could not be dedicated to teaching and also continue to grow the reading program. She made the difficult decision to leave the classroom. By the end of the next school year, Stewart Elementary was integrated into the program. By the fall of 2019, all four elementary campuses in Huntsville had volunteer coaches helping second graders master reading.
In order to differentiate the Huntsville program from the Memphis based program that McMichael used as the foundation, she named the local project A Time 2 Read. They begin at the end of September once the teachers have had adequate time to get to know their students. A pre-test is given to every second grade student to assess their reading level and then the data is discussed with the teacher to make final recommendations on who will benefit the most from the program. The children take a post test at the end of the school year that helps guide teachers in what to recommend to help that student during the next school year.
Each child in the program has two coaches. Each one spends half an hour every week working on five words from the Fry Sight List. This is a list of the most common words used in the English language. Every 100 words represents a grade level. The coaches work in tandem to help the children master those five words before moving on to the next.
The goal is to be able to say the word when they see it. This is enforced through writing, repeating, playing, and reviewing. Because young children learn through play, they are engaged through games that involve repetition, which consistently leads to mastery.
“The reading part is important,” said McMichael. “But for these kids to have two people from the community spend one on one time with them every week and know that they are invested in their success is equally important. The kids are excited to see us when we arrive on campus. They run up to give us high fives and hugs.”
The program did lose some traction when volunteers were not allowed on campus during the pandemic, but they are still going strong. There are volunteer slots open and people who have the time and motivation are encouraged to attend the training after completing the application to become an HISD volunteer.
Every August McMichael hosts “The Gathering ‘’ which brings together current coaches with new volunteers to meet and celebrate their achievements before breaking off into training. A background in education is not required to take part. They make plans for the fall semester and wrap up before Christmas. They resume coaching in January and wrap up in April before STAAR testing.
“I always encourage our coaches to be committed to accuracy, because that leads to fluency. We tell the kids that there is no need to be embarrassed about having to go back and cover those five words a second time, because that is how they learn,” said McMichael.
According to recent reports, HISD has made the largest improvements in the nation in reading scores for 3rd-8th graders from 2019-2022. Superintendent Scott Sheppard credits the combined effort of school staff and A Time 2 Read with achieving these gains.
“Teachers are still the heroes,” said McMichael. “We are just adding to what they are already doing. As an educator, I know that it is impossible for teachers to carve out one on one time for 20 plus students each week. We are a resource that supports teachers and students in achieving a common goal.”
McMichael shared another statistic about kids and reading: “Kids need to read at least sx books over the summer to stay at the proper level of reading proficiency, so we foster a fundraiser every spring to help make sure our kids have books to read. For the last four years, thanks to the generosity of the community, we have been able to send a backpack full of books home with every second grader in Huntsville.” said McMichael.
The goal for this spring is to include Abby Gray’s recently published book in each backpack. McMichael felt it was important for her students to have a book that was written by a local author and to be exposed to the uplifting message of the book. Swag bags for the event can be picked up in the parking lot of University Heights Baptist Church from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
To register for the race, click on the link https://www.atime2read.org/race. For more information about the program, including how to donate and volunteer, visit https://www.atime2read.org/. To learn more about the Fry Sight List, visit https://www.spellingcity.com/fry-words.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.