The Walker County Horse Club attended the District 9 4-H Horse Show at the Brazos County Expo Complex on June 21-22.
Walker County Horse Club Leader Crystal Stanford said that leadership is proud of the kids.
“They work hard every year by attending practice no matter how cold, hot, or wet it may be,” Stanford said. “They work with their horses at home as well.”
The Horse Club begins every new season in October and has practice two times a month through April. Then in May and June, the club hosts local shows.
“We want to give a huge shout out to the kids for their hard work and dedication and to the parents, families, and friends who support them and the Walker County 4-H Horse Club,” Stanford said. “Our kids represented Walker County well this year.”
There are 25 kids in the Walker County club, with 13 showing at the District show.
The next step for the club is the State Texas 4-H Horse show July 23-28, 2023, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas.
The Walker County 4-Hers placed as follows:
JUNIORS:
Ashtyn Mathis:
2nd Place Hunter Showmanship
4th Place Hunt Seat Equitation
3rd Place Hunter Under Saddle
2nd Place Hunt Seat Versatility
2nd Barrels
2nd Poles
4th Stakes
8th Stock Horse Horsemanship
4th Stock Horse Pleasure
11th Stock Horse Trail
Kinley Cobb:
1st Barrels
3rd Poles
2nd Stakes
JUNIOR CHAMPION SPEED HORSEMAN
11th Stock Horse Horsemanship
13th Stock Horse Trail
Sha’lia Curtis-York
3rd Barrels
9th Poles
5th Stakes
Jenna Gilmore:
4th Barrels
7th Poles
6th Stakes
11th Stock Horse Horsemanship
15th Stock Horse Pleasure
2nd Stock Horse Trail
Lyla Cobb:
8th Barrels
6th Poles
3rd Stakes
4th Stock Horse Horsemanship
1st Stock Horse Pleasure
JUNIOR CHAMPION STOCK HORSE HORSEMAN
Savannah Allbright:
11th Barrels
11th Poles
11th Stakes
Raymond Riley:
1st Stock Horse Horsemanship
11th Stock Horse Pleasure
6th Stock Horse Trail
1st Working Cow
JUNIOR RESERVE CHAMPION STOCK HORSE HORSEMAN
SENIORS
Annsley Hurst:
1st Halter Yearling Filly
2nd Longe Line Yearling Futurity
3rd Showmanship Yearling Futurity
3rd On-Hand Trail Yearling Futurity
OVERALL RESERVE YEARLING FUTURITY
13th Barrels
2nd Poles
2nd Stakes
Margaret Beal:
2nd Pleasure 2 Year Old Futurity
2nd Versatility 2 Year Old Futurity
OVERALL CHAMPION 2YR OLD FUTURITY
Mary Jo Riley:
2nd Barrels
1st Poles
1st Stakes
7th Stock Horse Trail
SENIOR CHAMPION SPEED HORSEMAN
Na’Kia Curtis-York
8th Barrels
10th Poles
9th Stakes
Makayla Kimich
3rd Barrels
7th Poles
7th Stakes
Madison Johnson:
11th Barrels
10th Stakes
8th Stock Horse Trail
11th Stock Horse Horsemanship
11th Stock Horse Pleasure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.