The Walker County Horse Club attended the District 9 4-H Horse Show at the Brazos County Expo Complex on June 21-22. 

Walker County Horse Club Leader Crystal Stanford said that leadership is proud of the kids. 

“They work hard every year by attending practice no matter how cold, hot, or wet it may be,” Stanford said. “They work with their horses at home as well.”

The Horse Club begins every new season in October and has practice two times a month through April. Then in May and June, the club hosts local shows. 

“We want to give a huge shout out to the kids for their hard work and dedication and to the parents, families, and friends who support them and the Walker County 4-H Horse Club,” Stanford said. “Our kids represented Walker County well this year.”

There are 25 kids in the Walker County club, with 13 showing at the District show. 

The next step for the club is the State Texas 4-H Horse show July 23-28, 2023, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Texas.

The Walker County 4-Hers placed as follows:

JUNIORS:

Ashtyn Mathis:

2nd Place Hunter Showmanship 

4th Place Hunt Seat Equitation 

3rd Place Hunter Under Saddle

2nd Place Hunt Seat Versatility

2nd Barrels

2nd Poles

4th Stakes

8th Stock Horse Horsemanship

4th Stock Horse Pleasure

11th Stock Horse Trail

 

Kinley Cobb:

1st Barrels

3rd Poles

2nd Stakes

JUNIOR CHAMPION SPEED HORSEMAN

11th Stock Horse Horsemanship

13th Stock Horse Trail

 

Sha’lia Curtis-York

3rd Barrels

9th Poles

5th Stakes

 

Jenna Gilmore:

4th Barrels

7th Poles

6th Stakes

11th Stock Horse Horsemanship

15th Stock Horse Pleasure

2nd Stock Horse Trail

 

Lyla Cobb:

8th Barrels

6th Poles

3rd Stakes

4th Stock Horse Horsemanship

1st Stock Horse Pleasure

JUNIOR CHAMPION STOCK HORSE HORSEMAN

 

Savannah Allbright:

11th Barrels

11th Poles

11th Stakes

 

Raymond Riley:

1st Stock Horse Horsemanship

11th Stock Horse Pleasure

6th Stock Horse Trail

1st Working Cow 

JUNIOR RESERVE CHAMPION STOCK HORSE HORSEMAN

 

SENIORS

Annsley Hurst: 

1st Halter Yearling Filly

2nd Longe Line Yearling Futurity

3rd Showmanship Yearling Futurity

3rd On-Hand Trail Yearling Futurity

OVERALL RESERVE YEARLING FUTURITY

13th Barrels

2nd Poles

2nd Stakes

 

Margaret Beal: 

2nd Pleasure 2 Year Old Futurity

2nd Versatility 2 Year Old Futurity

OVERALL CHAMPION 2YR OLD FUTURITY

 

Mary Jo Riley:

2nd Barrels

1st Poles

1st Stakes

7th Stock Horse Trail

SENIOR CHAMPION SPEED HORSEMAN

 

Na’Kia Curtis-York

8th Barrels

10th Poles

9th Stakes

 

Makayla Kimich

3rd Barrels

7th Poles

7th Stakes

 

Madison Johnson: 

11th Barrels

10th Stakes

8th Stock Horse Trail

11th Stock Horse Horsemanship

11th Stock Horse Pleasure

