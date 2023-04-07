Twenty five 4-H students took part in several events on Monday at the Walker County Fair in preparation for an upcoming district competition at Lone Star College. These youth were all smiles as they presented the food they prepared. Teams had to create an appetizer, side dish or entree with brussels sprouts and present it to County Extension Agent Kristy Titzman.
Each team member covered a different criteria, describing the ingredients they used, their preparation and sanitation process, and the nutritional value of each dish. One team called themselves “Four Food Loving Friends” and presented their version of a Tex Mex favorite, “Ranch Rodeo Tacos”.
Another team concocted a burger and the others created side dishes and appetizers. It was obvious that they all knew the components of a healthy diet and are well prepared to make presentations. The teams then split up to cover other categories that will be part of their future competition.
For the Healthy Lifestyles category, they were asked to rank diets that were best for people with different activity levels.
In Consumer Decision Making, they had to choose between four similar products within a set budget. Next they had to identify multiple agricultural products that come from Texas and name at least one fact about each item.
They practiced judging photography by ranking images according to set parameters and then tackled the Wildlife Challenge. This required them to identify an animal from a single specimen, such as a skull, fur, or bones and then answer questions about their habitats and related resources.
4-H is the largest youth development organization in Texas engaging more than half a million young people each year. Sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, the program promotes education and hands on activities in a wide range of areas, all geared toward the health of individuals and communities
For more information about 4-H in Walker County, and awards for various competitions at the Walker County Fair, visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/WalkerCo4H/. To learn more about 4-H Programs, visit https://4-h.org/.
