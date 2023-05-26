The Senior Class of Huntsville High School has received a record-setting $4,575,000 in scholarship money. The seniors were recognized on Monday, May 22, with a special ceremony recognizing more than one record breaking achievement.
The Class of 2023 also announced that 11 graduating seniors were awarded a Smith-Hutson Scholarship to attend Sam Houston State University.
“I am so proud of the Class of 2023 and all of their accomplishments academically, athletically, and the military service awards,” said Huntsville High School Principal Paul Trevino. “What an amazing accomplishment as a group to be awarded $4,575,000 in scholarships for their post-secondary pursuits.”
When students earned these full-ride scholarships, they set a record – not just at Huntsville ISD, but for all high schools.
“We are so proud of these students, and grateful for Sam Houston State University for seeing and rewarding these deserving students,” said Trevino.
It feels really good to have these partners in education, not just for these scholarships, but for thousands of dollars worth of scholarships additional Huntsville ISD Seniors have been awarded this year.
Sam Houston State’s Scholarship Program Coordinator Chris Garcia and Scholarship Coordinator Lacey Price were present for the scholarship ceremony to share the historical moment.
“We will have many students attending colleges and universities, technical schools, committing to serve our country, and many others pursuing full-time careers in the workforce utilizing industry-based certifications they obtained while at Huntsville High School,” Trevino said. “The Class of 2023 Award and Scholarship Ceremony was the epitome of ‘Building Champions.’ Hornet Proud of the Class of 2023. Sting ‘em Hornets.”
Also recognized were three students that were the first in Huntsville ISD to receive:
Joey Mann earned the Smith-Hutson Scholarship to Lamar University. No student at HHS has earned this scholarship for Lamar.
Fredy Cortez won one of 300 available scholarships in the country from the Bill Gates Scholarship and will attend Texas A&M University.
Randi Radcliffe will head to Maine on the QuestBridge Scholarship to attend the prestigious Colby College. Although not as well known in wider circles, Colby College is considered one of the ‘Little Ivys’ and is highly selective and prestigious school.
SMITH HUTSON @ SAM HOUSTON STATE
Recipients in alphabetical order:
Ciera Austin
Chloe Brisher
Manuel Castillo
Aleece Chesshir
Catalina Lopez
Emelia Lopez
Emely Mejia
Jacob Mejia
Brianna McKibben-
McNeil
Alexis Serrano
Ja’Darrius Smith
TOP TEN
Class of 2023 Top Ten (in alphabetical order):
Justin Angstadt
Fredy Cortez
Luke Durham
Joshua Glover
Kaius Noble
Tyler Pomeroy
Jimmy Rivas
Thomas Rose
Noelle Sandmann
Nathan Schweitzer
Salutatorian for the Class of 2023 is Noelle Sandmann, and
Tyler Pomeroy is the Class of 2023 Valedictorian of Huntsville High School.
Huntsville High School will hold its commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
