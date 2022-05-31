This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a missing tabernacle and damaged angel statue in St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood in New York, which was stolen between Thursday, May 26, 2022 and Saturday, May 28, 2022. The tabernacle, a box containing Holy Communion items, was made of 18-carat gold and decorated with jewels, police and the diocese said. It’s valued at $2 million. (NYPD via AP)