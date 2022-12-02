The Tu-Mile Sportsmen’s Association presented the Boys and Girls Club of Walker County a $27,000 check. This donation was the proceeds of a deer hunt that was auctioned off during the annual banquet on Sept. 24. The deer hunt was donated by Rack-N-Horns Ranch of Bedias. The deer hunt sold for $17,000 and ten individuals added an additional $1000 each, to raise the total donation to the $27,000.
The Tu-Mile Association began as the first Quail Unlimited Chapter in Texas. In 1976, six men from Tu-Mile, a small community located just south of Centerville, decided the area needed help in preserving the native quail population. Over the years, the organization grew and Huntsville was the only town with facilities large enough to host the annual fundraising banquet.
In 2012, following financial issues at the national level, the Tu-Mile Chapter withdrew its membership with Quail’s Unlimited, and became an independent organization in 2015. Subsequently, the chapter was able to direct all monies raised to support local members and youth activities.
In seven years, the association has donated over $200,000 to outdoor youth activities in Walker, Grimes, Trinity, Madison, Houston, Polk, San Jacinto, and Montgomery counties.
The activities include youth shotgun clubs, rifle clubs, college scholarships, and outdoor camp tuitions, and trade school scholarships.
These efforts have impacted the lives of over 3,500 youth.
Tu-Mile also provides free outdoor activities, fishing, archery and rifle training to underprivileged youth, who might not have the opportunity, to experience Texas outdoors on a regular basis. They also annually host, at no cost, Hunter Safety Class for youth.
“We are so blessed to receive this donation from the Tu-Mile Association and friends,” said Michelle Spencer, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Walker County (BGCWC). “We are committed to the children of Walker County and want to ensure they learn and grow for this community.”
BGCWC offers young people with what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them; a safe environment where they can have fun and prosper; and interesting, constructive activities that channel youthful energy into challenging pursuits.
All the programs incorporate the Youth Development Strategy developed and proven effective by Boys and Girls Club of America. This strategy fosters a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness and influence among young people. Our programs help young people develop self-confident and self-esteem.
The aim is to help youth become responsible, caring citizens and acquire skills for participating in the democratic process is the main thrust of these programs.
They also develop leadership skills and provide opportunities for planning, decision-making, contributing to Club and community and celebrating our national heritage.
The Walker County Club current leadership team members are, CEO Michelle Spencer, President Bryan Matthys, and Past President Bill Green.
For info on BGCWC and how to donate, email info@walkercountykids.org or call 936-291-6054.
For more information on Tu-Mile, log onto their website at www.tumilesportsmen.com.
