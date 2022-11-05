Huntsville native Peyton Irwin was on route to San Antonio to support a friend in 2019 when a distracted driver rear ended the vehicle she was in, killing her and three others.
Peyton, who was killed at the age of 19, was one of 3,623 people who died on a Texas roadway that year.
On Monday, Texas is set to reach a grim milestone as Nov. 7 will mark 22 years straight of daily deaths on Texas roads. Since Nov. 7, 2000 - the last deathless day - 79,000 people have died, averaging at least 10 people a day, according to state data.
“The numbers are crazy out there of how many people a day die, and just to think that my daughter is one of those numbers now,” said Deanna Irwin, Peyton’s mom.
A week before her death, Peyton signed a lease to move into her own apartment and attend school to become a radiology technician in Bryan-College Station.
Deanna said Peyton was looking forward to making some decent money so she could travel the world.
The driver, then 18 years old, was looking down at his phone when he collided with the car, Deanna said.
In 2019, there were 379 people killed in crashes involving distracted driving, per state data. Between 2011-2020, 4,382 people died in car accidents caused by distracted driving. More than 10,250 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol over the same time period, data shows.
Since her daughter’s passing, Deanna has been on a mission to raise awareness of distracted driving through the Peyton Irwin Foundation where an annual run raises money for scholarships, among other efforts.
“I don’t think people understand the importance and the impact that a phone can have on somebody’s life when they’re behind the wheel,” Deanna said. “A lot of people don’t realize how many lives something like that impacts. It doesn’t just impact mine and my husband’s life, it impacts her friends from schools, their friends from school through to their parents.”
In an effort to end traffic deaths on Texas roadways, the Texas Department of Transportation is also promoting its #EndTheStreakTX awareness campaign.
Madison Schein, TxDOT Dallas district public information officer, said the number of deaths is on the rise with driving under the influence, distracted driving and unsafe speeds as the three leading causes.
She said while education is a big component of TxDOT’s efforts, the agency is also looking at ways to make roadways safer. TxDOT is constantly evaluating signage as well as working to implement road shoulders, rumble strips and other safety measures where accidents frequently occur, Schein said.
She added that over the last couple of years, the state has dedicated over $600 million to increasing road safety.
But even with all the safety measures in place, it is ultimately up to the driver, Schein said, adding that law enforcement has found that a majority of accidents that occur are preventable.
“The person behind the wheel is the one in control of the gas pedal, and so we need this to be a team effort in trying to educate on how to drive safely and practice those behaviors,” Schein said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.