Election Results

The following results have been released by the Walker County Election's Office. Note only contested candidates and propositions are being listed

FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION

MAYOR

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Andy Brauninger 1,19766.72%
Blake Irving597 33.28%

COUNCILMEMBER (WARD 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Trevor Thorn10444.07%
Deloris Massey 132 55.93%

COUNCILMEMBER (WARD 4)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jon Skelly Strong67875.59%
Yvette McMurray 21924.41%

NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 5

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jurrell Gilliam8317.77% 
Steven R. Gregory38482.23%

NWISD PROPOSITION A

Candidate Votes Percentage 
For30458.02% 
Against22142.10%

WALKER COUNTY ESD #3 ELECTION

PROPOSITION A (EXISTING)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
For19966.33%
Against10133.67%

PROPOSITION B (EXISTING)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
For17960.27% 
Against11839.73%

PROPOSITION A (NEW)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
For20168.14%
Against9431.86%

PROPOSITION B (NEW)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
For18261.69% 
Against11338.31%

