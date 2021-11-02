The following results have been released by the Walker County Election's Office. Note only contested candidates and propositions are being listed
FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION
MAYOR
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Andy Brauninger
|1,197
|66.72%
|Blake Irving
|597
|33.28%
COUNCILMEMBER (WARD 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Trevor Thorn
|104
|44.07%
|Deloris Massey
|132
|55.93%
COUNCILMEMBER (WARD 4)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jon Skelly Strong
|678
|75.59%
|Yvette McMurray
|219
|24.41%
NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jurrell Gilliam
|83
|17.77%
|Steven R. Gregory
|384
|82.23%
NWISD PROPOSITION A
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|304
|58.02%
|Against
|221
|42.10%
WALKER COUNTY ESD #3 ELECTION
PROPOSITION A (EXISTING)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|199
|66.33%
|Against
|101
|33.67%
PROPOSITION B (EXISTING)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|179
|60.27%
|Against
|118
|39.73%
PROPOSITION A (NEW)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|201
|68.14%
|Against
|94
|31.86%
PROPOSITION B (NEW)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|182
|61.69%
|Against
|113
|38.31%
