The following results have been released by the Walker County Election's Office. Note that results listed are only local results, and are not reflective upon final results for federal and state offices.
FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
FEDERAL ELECTION
PRESIDENT/ VICE-PRESIDENT
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence
|R
|15,368
|64.81
|Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala D. Harris
|D
|7.875
|33.21
|Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
|L
|286
|1.21
|Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker
|G
|63
|0.27
UNITED STATES SENATOR
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Cornyn
|R
|15,473
|65.26
|Mary “MJ” Hegar
|D
|7,406
|31.243
|Kerry Douglas McKennon
|L
|447
|1.89
|David B. Collins
|G
|133
|0.56
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 8
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kevin Brady
|R
|15,686
|66.15
|Elizabeth Hernandez
|D
|7,348
|30.99
|Chris Duncan
|L
|486
|2.05
STATE OF TEXAS ELECTION
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|James “Jim” Wright
|R
|15,237
|64.26
|Chrysta Castaneda
|D
|7,333
|30.93
|Matt Sterett
|L
|538
|2.27
|Katija “Kat” Gruene
|G
|200
|0.84
CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Nathan Hecht
|R
|15,309
|64.56
|Amy Clark Meachum
|D
|7,501
|31.64
|Mark Ash
|L
|545
|2.3
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jane Bland
|R
|15,762
|66.48
|Kathy Cheng
|D
|7,551
|31.85
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jeff Boyd
|R
|15,362
|64.79
|Staci Williams
|D
|7,477
|31.53
|William Bryan Strange III
|L
|505
|2.13
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Brett Busby
|R
|15,407
|64.98
|Gisela D. Triana
|D
|7,373
|31.1
|Tom Oxford
|L
|520
|2.19
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bert Richardson
|R
|15,596
|65.78
|Elizabeth Davis Frizell
|D
|7,676
|32.37
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kevin Patrick Yeary
|R
|15,725
|66.32
|Tina Clinton
|D
|7,516
|31.7
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|David Newell
|R
|15,701
|66.22
|Brandon Birmingham
|D
|7,533
|31.77
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Audrey Young
|R
|16,640
|70.18
|Audra Rose Berry
|L
|5,725
|24.14
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 18
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ernest Bailes
|R
|20,875
|100
JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 2
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Matt Johnson
|R
|20,729
|100
JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|John E. Neill
|R
|20,672
|100
DISTRICT JUDGE, 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|David W. Moorman
|R
|20,789
|100
WALKER COUNTY ELECTION
SHERIFF
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Clint McRae
|R
|21,262
|100
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Diana McRae
|R
|21,255
|100
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Danny Kuykendall
|R
|3,711
|65.57
|Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly
|D
|1,858
|32.83
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bill Daugette
|R
|3,425
|64.76
|Richard Harrison
|D
|1,770
|33.47
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|John W. Hooks
|R
|4,944
|100
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Shane Loosier
|R
|6,276
|100
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve Hill
|R
|4,649
|100
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.4
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Gene Bartee
|R
|5,118
|100
ASSISTANCE DISTRICT PROPOSITION
PROPOSITION A: Authorizing the creation of the Walker County Assistance District No. 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|1,983
|32.57
|No
|3,864
|63.47
CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bert Lyle
|9,350
|100
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Dee Howard Mullins
|5,195
|48.29
|Jeff H. Bradley
|4,589
|42.65
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Vicki McKenzie
|9,260
|100
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Pat Graham
|5,335
|49.59
|Mari Montgomery
|4,440
|41.27
NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Shane Barge
|1,689
|64.86
|Tracy Williams Norl
|679
|26.08
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Greg Buckner
|2,310
|100
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jurrell Gilliam
|751
|28.84
|Jacob Slott
|1,680
|64.52
CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chrissy Sonsel Dahse
|172
|13.78
|Ralph Bales
|192
|15.38
|Cynthia Vance
|196
|15.71
|Ignatius Slott
|252
|20.19
