The following results have been released by the Walker County Election's Office. Note that results listed are only local results, and are not reflective upon final results for federal and state offices. 

FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

FEDERAL ELECTION

PRESIDENT/ VICE-PRESIDENT

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. PenceR15,368 64.81
Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala D. Harris 7.87533.21
Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen286 1.21 
Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker63 0.27

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
John Cornyn 15,47365.26
Mary “MJ” Hegar 7,406 31.243
Kerry Douglas McKennon 447 1.89
David B. Collins 133 0.56

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 8

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Kevin Brady R 15,68666.15
Elizabeth Hernandez 7,34830.99 
Chris Duncan 4862.05 

STATE OF TEXAS ELECTION

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
James “Jim” Wright   15,23764.26
Chrysta Castaneda 7,333 30.93
Matt Sterett 538 2.27 
Katija “Kat” Gruene G200 0.84

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Nathan Hecht R15,30964.56
Amy Clark Meachum  7,501 31.64
Mark Ash 545 2.3 

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6

Candidates Party Votes Percentage 
Jane Bland15,76266.48
Kathy Cheng 7,551 31.85

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

Candidates Party Votes Percentage 
Jeff Boyd 15,36264.79
Staci Williams 7,477 31.53
William Bryan Strange III 5052.13

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

Candidates Party Votes Percentage 
Brett Busby 15,407 64.98
Gisela D. Triana 7,373  31.1
Tom Oxford 5202.19

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Bert Richardson 15,59665.78
Elizabeth Davis Frizell   7,67632.37

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4

Candidates Party Votes Percentage 
Kevin Patrick Yeary 15,725 66.32
Tina Clinton 7,516 31.7

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
David Newell 15,70166.22
Brandon Birmingham 7,53331.77 

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Audrey Young 16,64070.18
Audra Rose Berry 5,72524.14 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 18

Candidates Party Votes Percentage 
Ernest Bailes 20,875100 

JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 2

Candidates Party Votes Percentage 
Matt Johnson 20,729100 

JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
John E. Neill 20,672100 

DISTRICT JUDGE, 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
David W. Moorman 20,789100 

WALKER COUNTY ELECTION

SHERIFF

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Clint McRae 21,262 100 

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Diana McRae 21,255100 

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Danny Kuykendall 3,71165.57
Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly 1,858 32.83

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Bill Daugette 3,425 64.76
Richard Harrison 1,770 33.47

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 1

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
John W. Hooks 4,944100 

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 2

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Shane Loosier 6,276 100 

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.3

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Steve Hill 4,649100 

CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.4

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Gene Bartee 5,118100

ASSISTANCE DISTRICT PROPOSITION

PROPOSITION A: Authorizing the creation of the Walker County Assistance District No. 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.

 Votes Percentage 
Yes 1,983 32.57
No 3,864 63.47

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 1

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Bert Lyle  9,350 100

 COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Dee Howard Mullins 5,19548.29
Jeff H. Bradley 4,589 42.65

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 3

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Vicki McKenzie 9,260100 

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Pat Graham  5,33549.59
Mari Montgomery  4,44041.27

NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Shane Barge 1,68964.86 
Tracy Williams Norl 67926.08

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Greg Buckner  2,310100

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jurrell Gilliam 751 28.84
Jacob Slott 1,68064.52

CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION

COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chrissy Sonsel Dahse 172 13.78
Ralph Bales 192 15.38
Cynthia Vance 196 15.71
Ignatius Slott 252 20.19

