SAN JACINTO COUNTY -- Two people have been confirmed dead and another badly injured when a house burned down in Waterwood Estates, a subdivision off of Lake Livingston in San Jacinto County. And now, both the FBI and the Office of Inspector General are investigating.
Neighbors noticed Mario Roberson’s rental property was on fire around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Waterwood neighborhood, that carries a Huntsville address.
ABC13 KRTK Eyewitness News covered the homeowner’s long battle with what he calls racial targeting.
Mario Roberson believes his property was purposely burned down.
“Look, I feel like this,” Roberson, pointing at the rubble, said. “Worn down, torn down. This is my first time looking at it and seeing it since it actually happened.”
He believes at least one of the victims may be one of his relatives, but he’s still waiting on official confirmation. The state fire marshal is still investigating whether the fire was intentionally set and how two people died.
“We have that fear in the back of our head. ‘Could it be coming our way?’ And it don’t need to be like this,” James Schwebach, Roberson’s friend and neighbor, said.
Eyewitness News first reported about Roberson’s property in early May, when Roberson, who owns and rents out several homes in the Waterwood area, went to the sheriff’s office, showing them racist graffiti that he said somebody painted on his back door.
A few weeks later, Roberson said somebody shot out a window at another property where he was living.
He believes the Waterwood Homeowners’ Association has been targeting him, which is a claim the HOA’s attorney denies. Investigators said they can’t say for sure yet if all these criminal incidents are connected.
“I know what’s been happening to me in the past,” Roberson said. “I know that it has been escalating, and I think it could have been de-escalated if the right people, the right leaders would have stood up.”
On May 6, the Waterwood Homeowners Association met to discuss short-term rentals and other matters. Roberson, who owns two short-term rentals in the neighborhood, described the meeting as heated.
The HOA eventually voted to eliminate short-term rentals. Roberson said he left Huntsville for Houston after the meeting.
When he returned to the home on May 8, he said he found a message that read, “We don’t like your kind (racial slur)” spray painted on his backdoor.
On May 26, he said he was inside a room when a window to his two-story rental home had been shot out.
“You fear for your life when things like this happen,” he explained.
A month later, one of his homes caught fire and burned down.
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene Saturday, but the agency would not release any information on the incident.
ABC13 contacted an attorney representing the Waterwood Homeowners Association, Mitchell Katine. He said the association had no comment until the investigation is complete. He also shared a statement they distributed after the graffiti incident.
It reads in part: “In no circumstance whatsoever is the use of threats, racial slurs, or personal attacks on anyone supported by the Board of Directors of the Waterwood Improvement Association Inc.”
No arrests have been made in this case.
Editor’s Note: ABC13 gave the Huntsville Item permission to reprint this story after attempts to reach the FBI and OIG were unsuccessful.
