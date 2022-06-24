Although the venue initially opened under a different name, 12th Street Bar has been a familiar place to find billiards, live entertainment and ambiance in downtown Huntsville for 10 years now. The same family had built a customer base at Doc's prior to moving over to 12th Street.
“We had a pretty good idea what we wanted to do, given our previous experience,” said owner Bryan Doyle, though he said there were new challenges at the 12th Street location.
Doyle said he knew the entertainment would include karaoke because it has been popular with customers throughout the years. He has lived in Huntsville for 15 years and he said the best thing about the area is the people.
“The people here are pretty cool. We want customers to have a good experience here and I like the fact that people can come here and there's no obligation to be a certain way. It's a place where people can be themselves and make connections with other people who are doing the same. It's an authentic atmosphere."
Doyle hopes for a steady amount of growth and improvement for the future and continued refinement of the way he runs the business.
The 12th Street bar is open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Happy hour is from 7-9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.