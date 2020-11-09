Two New Waverly student-athletes are headed to the Class 3A cross country championships.
Sophomore Hutton Edney and senior Vladimir Hernandez will represent the Bulldogs at the state meet in Round Rock later this month after finishing among the top-10 individual qualifiers at Monday’s Region III meet at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Edney placed 11th with a time of 17:17.4, while Hernandez completed the race in 17:32.9 to finish 17th.
For Edney, who is making his first trip to state, Monday marked the culmination of the past year’s hard work.
“I'm just proud of all the work I've put in to get here,” Edney said. “I trained the whole summer pretty much just preparing for this race.”
Meanwhile, Hernandez — who qualified for state at Sealy last season — will be heading back to the championships for the second straight year.
“I think it’s really sweet for him to go as a senior,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “I can’t remember the last time we had multiple kids go to state at New Waverly, so that’s awesome.”
New Waverly finished eighth in the boys team standings, with the Lady Bulldogs coming in 12th. The Class 3A state championships are scheduled for Nov. 23 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
