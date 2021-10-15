HEMPHILL — Will Larrison rushed for 89 yards and a pair of scores and New Waverly held off Hemphill 24-10 for a key District 12-3A victory.
New Waverly (5-2, 2-1), coming off a loss to one of the state’s best teams, got back on track and held off a Hemphill surge in the second half.
“We told the kids that Hemphill was going to be a good team and we have to stay the course. I’m very pleased with how we played, and we had some unfortunate penalties that we inflicted on ourselves, and we fought through and scored when we had to score and stop them when we needed a stop,” New Waverly’s head coach Dean Schaub said.
Larrison, a junior running back, was able to capture the first two scores of the game, followed up with a 42-yard field goal from senior Adrian Zamudio that gave the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead at the half.
Senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro finished the night 6-for-15 with 126 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also added 47 yards on the ground.
The Bulldog defense came out strong after their loss to Newton last week.
Payton Cooper and Houston Forester were forced on the defensive line. The Bulldogs were able to force multiple turnover on downs, giving them good field position for most of their possessions.
The solid defensive effort was needed after Hardin surged after the halftime break with a pair of scores to bring the game within three. But a costly illegal man downfield would ultimately shift the momentum back to the Bulldogs.
“I thought the defense played really good,” Schaub said. “We messed up and had a sideline warning that gave them a touchdown. Our kids only gave up one touchdown and it is what it is. I’m super proud of them.”
NEXT UP
The Bulldogs will return home for another district matchup next week against Corrigan-Camden, who will enter the game off a 14-8 win over Anderson-Shiro.
