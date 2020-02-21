With the playoffs less than a week away, the New Waverly Bulldogs appear to be picking up momentum at the perfect time.
New Waverly met Trinity Friday night at Huntsville High School in a tiebreaker for second place in District 23-3A. The two rivals split their regular-season meetings, with each winning at home, but it was the Dogs that pulled away Friday to secure the league’s pivotal No. 2 seed.
Despite a sluggish start — New Waverly took a 6-5 deficit into the second quarter — the Bulldogs stayed in control for the majority of the contest. They led by as much as 19 points on the way to a comfortable 49-37 victory.
“It's up there with one of the top games we've played this year, especially on the defensive side,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said.
Freshman forward Joe Bryant lifted the Bulldogs to victory with a game-high 15 points, while also adding seven rebounds and two blocks. Bryant did most of his damage in the second quarter, scoring nine points and connecting on 6 of 7 free-throw attempts.
“This motivates me,” Bryant said. “I want to do even better in the playoffs.”
“For him to step up going into the playoffs is really big,” Williams added. “We've seen the maturity and growth he's had throughout this season.”
Sophomore guard Sebastine Amaro also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, recording 12 points while hitting all eight of his free-throw attempts.
New Waverly’s leading scorer, however, has his focus on the defensive side of the ball.
“This gives us high confidence, now that we got second,” Amaro said. “But we have to work on defense.”
New Waverly is set to open postseason action Tuesday with a bi-district round showdown with Palacios. The game will be played at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.