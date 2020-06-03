Free public testing will return to Walker County next week.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced that COVID-19 mobile testing will be held June 9-11, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Anyone wanting to get tested must pre-register at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-885-2400 24 hours in advance. Officials will ask testing questions, but anyone that needs to be tested will be tested. You must be able to show valid identification.
For more information contact the office of emergency management at 936-435-8035.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.