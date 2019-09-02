Sam Houston State remains in the STATS FCS Top 25 following a close loss to New Mexico in its season opener, but not by much.
The Bearkats were ranked 25th in the latest poll, which was unveiled Monday. This is a two-spot drop from their preseason ranking of 23rd.
Other Southland Conference teams to make the cut were Nicholls (10), Central Arkansas (20) and Southeastern Louisiana (23).
Below is a look at the STATS FCS TOP 25 poll in its entirety (and here's The Item's ballot):
STATS FCS Top 25
1. North Dakota State (1-0), 3,983 points (148 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 57-10 win over Butler
2. James Madison (0-1), 3,719 (11)
Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 20-13 loss to West Virginia
3. South Dakota State (0-1), 3,658
Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 28-21 loss to Minnesota
4. Eastern Washington (0-1), 3,398 (1)
Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 47-14 loss to Washington
5. UC Davis (0-1), 3,258
Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 27-13 loss to California
6. Maine (1-0), 3,167
Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: 42-14 win over Sacred Heart
7. Weber State (0-1), 2,909
Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 6-0 loss to San Diego State
8. Towson (1-0), 2,641
Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: 28-21 win over The Citadel
9. Kennesaw State (1-0), 2,612
Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 59-0 win over Point
10. Nicholls (0-1), 2,031
Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: 49-14 loss to Kansas State
11. Northern Iowa (0-1), 1,884
Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 29-26, three-OT loss to Iowa State
12. Southeast Missouri (1-0), 1,696
Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 44-26 win over Southern Illinois
13. Montana State (0-1), 1,568
Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 45-10 loss to Texas Tech
14. Indiana State (0-1), 1,531
Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 24-17 loss to Kansas
15. North Carolina A&T (1-0), 1,512
Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: 24-21 win over then-No. 21 Elon
16. Illinois State (0-1), 1,473
Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 24-10 loss to Northern Illinois
17. Furman (1-0), 1,434
Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week’s Result: 46-13 win over Charleston Southern
18. Jacksonville State (0-1), 1,298
Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 35-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana
19. Wofford (0-1), 1,176
Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 28-13 loss to South Carolina State
20. Central Arkansas (1-0), 1,055
Previous Ranking: NR; Last Week’s Result: 35-28 win over Western Kentucky
21. Delaware (1-0), 1,022
Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week’s Result: 31-13 win over Delaware State
22. Montana (1-0), 781
Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 31-17 win over South Dakota
23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0), 746
Previous Ranking: NR; Last Week’s Result: 35-14 win over then-No. 6 Jacksonville State
24. Villanova (1-0), 535
Previous Ranking: NR; Last Week’s Result: Bye (34-14 win over then-No. 13 Colgate in Week Zero)
25. Sam Houston State (0-1), 518
Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 39-31 loss to New Mexico
Dropped Out: Colgate, Elon, Princeton
Others Receiving Votes: Princeton 401, Elon 325, Stony Brook 264, Colgate 247, Eastern Kentucky 203, South Carolina State 161, Duquesne 124, Dartmouth 106, ETSU 103, McNeese 70, Chattanooga 65, Alcorn State 48, Northern Arizona 41, New Hampshire 32, Monmouth 31, Richmond 29, Mercer 26, Yale 26, The Citadel 21, Lamar 21, Cal Poly 18, San Diego 15, Youngstown State 8, UIW 6, Wagner 1, Sacramento State 1, Idaho State 1, North Dakota 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.