CHUNTSVILLE — It took extra time for Sam Houston and Grand Canyon to finish their Thursday conference matchup.
The Bearkats (11-4, 1-2 WAC) led by as many as 10 points in the first half but were unable to finish out the contest with a 72-68 loss at home to the Lopes.
“I didn’t think we played our best tonight,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “When you come off a really exciting game playing in front of five thousand people, I think our guys walked in tonight and had some energy sucked out of us and I’m not sure why. I thought defensively we played well but we didn’t get out to the start I wanted. But we should have been up by double digits, not six or seven. To me, that was the turning point.”
While for a majority of the game, the Bearkats held the lead, they were unable to connect from the free throw line for a majority of the night. As a team, Sam Houston shot 61.3% from the charity stripe.
The Bearkats left 12 points off the board with those misses.
It also played into a factor late in the game as the Bearkats couldn’t score and shot under 40% from the field.
GCU (11-4, 2-0 WAC) was also led by sophomore guard Ray Harrison, who finished with a game-high 28 points. The Lopes lost their junior guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. in the first half with a right leg injury.
“Late in the game we had our chances but we couldn’t hit our free throws,” Hooten said. “We missed two crucial ones and then in overtime, we could have tied it. Our guys fought hard and [GCU] is a really good team. We couldn’t stop Ray Harrison and you have to give all the credit to GCU, they beat us.”
Defense for the Bearkats was out to a hot start as they forced 15 turnovers in the first half and converted 16 points off those turnovers. The Lopes would quickly change the momentum in the second half as they only turned the ball over seven times.
The Lopes also went 20-25 from the free throw line which proved to be the difference.
Bearkats senior guard Qua Grant would lead the team with 26 points while sophomore Lamar Wilkerson would add 10 boards for the Kats.
“I thought late in the game they just went one-on-one with us and we couldn’t stop [Harrison],” Hooten said. “He was the best player in the game and again you have to give those guys a lot of credit. If we get one more stop or hit two free throws we win the game and we didn’t do it. We have to bounce back. We play a tough team on Saturday and it’s going to be hard to score again but we have to find a way to get better.”
At the half, the Bearkats held an eight-point lead despite going 10-28 from the field.
But at the half, GCU was able to make the adjustments they needed as they outplayed the Kats in the second half
“They are a good basketball team and that’s what good basketball teams do,” Hooten said. “Our guys have done that before. It’s two good teams playing and tonight they were just a little better than us.”
Sam Houston will now have to put that game behind them as quickly as they can as they return back to action on Saturday.
The Bearkats will partake in a double-header with their game scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. tip against Tarleton on Saturday at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
“We have preparation tomorrow and play on Saturday,” Hooten said. “We have no other choice but to get ready to play. That’s what good teams do. We have a good team.”
