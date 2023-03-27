NAVASOTA — As the track and field season starts gearing up, New Waverly runner Brooke Munoz has already started to collect the hardware.
In the meet at Navasota last Thursday, the junior finished in first place in three events as she continues to work towards the district meet.
“My main focus was just to push myself and better my times,” Munoz said. “I have a habit of obsessing over the competition, but if I just focus on myself then everything falls into place.”
And things fell into place for her after all. In the event, Munoz finished first in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, which are her top events. In 2022, she would place third at the state track meet in the 300-meter.
Munoz collected a third gold medal in this one too for the long jump.
But there is still one goal for Munoz and that is to get back to the state meet but she isn’t thinking about that all too much.
“I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Munoz said. “I think it is important to stay consistent and try not to stress.”
Munoz and the rest of New Waverly’s track team will gear up for the district event with a preview on Thursday before the actual event takes place on April 5-6 in Trinity.
