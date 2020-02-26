If you are looking for a job, the new Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe is hiring.
A job fair is being held Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at the Lone Star Community Center, located at 2500 Lone Star Pkwy. in Montgomery. Times for the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
The resort is currently recruiting for the following food & beverage and banquet positions:
• Restaurant managers
• Assistant food & beverage managers
• Food & beverage supervisors
• Beverage managers & supervisors
• Cooks
• F&B prep
• Bartenders and barbacks
• Servers
• Food runners
• Host/hostess
• Food & beverage attendants
• Stewards
• Director of banquets
• Banquet captains
• Banquet servers
• Banquet chef
• Banquet cook
• Banquet house person
Ahead of the event, those interested should apply online: www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com/careers.
Scheduled to open the summer of 2020, the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, an all-suite resort, will feature 335 guest suites on 186 lakefront acres on Lake Conroe. It will be the first Margaritaville Resort in Texas. Bars and restaurants will feature signature Margaritaville dining concepts – the LandShark Bar & Grill with boat slips on Lake Conroe, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, the Lone Palm Pool Bar, the License to Chill Bar & Café, Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions, and a Margaritaville Retail Shop.
The new Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe|Houston will offer an array of recreational activities: an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing. Margaritaville’s popular full-service St. Somewhere Spa, and a spacious, 24-hour Fins Up Fitness Center, will provide exceptional wellness options.
With 72,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC-approved meeting space, the resort can host special events and meetings of every size. Located just an hour from Houston and about three hours from the major hubs of Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, the resort is within easy reach of over 19 million consumers.
The project is a joint venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies. The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, will be part of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio.
