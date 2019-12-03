Police arrested a suspect, who reportedly admitted to a November drive-by shooting in New Waverly that injured a passer-by.
Scott Jones, 40, of New Waverly was charged in the crime, following a recent felony DWI arrest in Montgomery County. Jones is being charged with a first-degree felony for aggravated assault discharge of a firearm at the direction of a vehicle.
The incident occurred on Nov. 3, 2019 in the 9200 block of Hwy. 75 within the New Waverly city limits. Police say that the victim was traveling north in his car at which time another vehicle began to pass him on the left and fired two shots from a shotgun striking the victim and his vehicle.
“This was not some random act of road rage the suspect and victim are acquaintances and appeared to have had an altercation at a home just prior to this shooting taking place,” WCSO captain Tim Whitecotton said.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office detective Greg Williams began to gather evidence at the scene that ultimately led him to the Jones. Authorities added that detective Williams was able to interview Jones and he gave a confession to his involvement in the shooting and that he acted alone in the crime.
“I would like to thank all of the deputies and detectives that worked on this case.” Sheriff Clint McRae said. “This is another great example of the community and law enforcement working together to solve crimes that have impacted our community.”
