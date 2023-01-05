Local Methodist churches make major decisions

Part 1 of 2:
Methodist Church moves to separate
Methodist churches across the nation have been moving in different directions. That shift in views has been felt in Huntsville churches forced to make difficult decisions. This two part series will take a look at the history of the church and the decisions currently being made.
The Beginning
The local methodist churches have to decide if they will adhere to the Book of Discipline, disaffiliate, or pursue other religious affiliations.
The United States branch of the United Methodist roots were nurtured in the soil of the Church of England. John Wesley, his brother Charles, and a host of others formed societies throughout England to help people grow in their Christian faith. In the late 1760s, Methodist societies began to gather in America.
It all began at Christ Church in Oxford, the alma mater of John and Charles Wesley. As a student at Christ Church College, John Wesley longed for a group with whom he could share his spiritual growth. Despite his best efforts, he never really found what he was looking for.
When his brother Charles arrived in Oxford to study at Christ Church, John may have hoped that the brother arrival in the same town would give them opportunity to support one another in their discipleship. Their mom Susanna had instilled in her children a routine of spiritual accountability from an early age. Unfortunately, that didn’t quite work. Charles fell into a routine similar to other college students, putting his spiritual growth on hold.
John now began to study to become ordained a priest in the Church of England. He was elected a fellow at Lincoln College, a smaller college in Oxford. As a fellow, Wesley was guaranteed a room, meals, students to teach, and an annual stipend for life, as long as he remained unmarried.
John Wesley invited fellow members to join him in visiting the Castle prison on the outskirts of town. After their first visit, John and Charles vowed to return at least weekly to visit the debtors and felons incarcerated there.
Later, Wesley suggested the group also join him in other ministries with which he was involved. Soon these young Oxford men were teaching children, visiting the elderly, and caring for the poor as part of their regular activities. The focus on both love of God and neighbor expressed in everyday actions, was a centerpiece of early Methodism, and continues today.
John Wesley defined grace as God’s “bounty, or favour: his free, undeserved favour, ... man having no claim to the least of his mercies. It was free grace that ‘formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into him a living soul,’ and stamped on that soul the image of God, and ‘put all things under his feet.’ ... For there is nothing we are, or have, or do, which can deserve the least thing at God’s hand.”
At the heart of Wesleyan/Methodist theology and practice is a profound understanding and vital experience of grace.
While John and Charles Wesley shared an understanding of grace deeply rooted in Christian teaching and tradition, they provided distinctive emphases, which came to characterize Methodist teaching and preaching. Grace, as understood, experienced and proclaimed by the United Methodists and others in the Wesleyan tradition, remains as relevant and transformative in the 21st century as in the 18th century.
At about the same time, people like Philip Otterbein and Martin Boehm were leading similar movements that helped people grow in their faith. On Christmas Eve 1784, the Methodist preachers in the United States came together at Lovely Lane Chapel. Over the next 10 days, they founded the Methodist Episcopal Church and Francis Asbury was ordained elder and then elected bishop at this gathering known as the Christmas Conference.
In 1788, Charles Wesley died and by 1790, and African Americans made up 20% of American Methodists. In 1819 the formation of the Methodist Missionary Society and two years later, the African Methodist Episcopal Church was organized.
The Evangelical Association Missionary Society was founded in 1838. By 1844, Methodists North and South split over twin issues of slavery and episcopacy. The Methodist Episcopal Church women are given laity rights and admitted as delegates to the General Conference in 1904 and Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated for a second term in 1950.
In 1968 the Methodist Church and Evangelical United Brethren Church merger to create the denomination.
The first full general conference of the United Methodist Church was held in 1972. At this time a statement was submitted and thought to be a compromise that said “all people are created equal by God but homosexuality was nonetheless incompatible with Christian beliefs.
That statement became the “incompatibility clause,” and the concept became more contentious over the next 50 years, as more Americans began to accept same sex marriage. Following the formal legalization of same sex marriage, American ministers were forced to decide whether they would condone it. The fight within the denomination continued, as the UMC has expanded into more areas of the world.
THE HISTORICAL ORGANIZATION (1900-2021)
The United Methodist structure and organization began as a means of accomplishing the mission of spreading scriptural holiness. Methodism’s founder, John Wesley, recognized the need for an organized system of communication and accountability and developed what he called the “connexion,” a network of classes, societies, and annual conferences.
By 2021, the denomination continues to be organized in a “connectional” system, which “enables us to carry out our mission in unity and strength” (Book of Discipline, ¶ 701). Every local church is linked to an interconnected network of organizations that join together in mission and ministry, allowing us to accomplish far more than any one local church or person could alone.
Within the connectional structure of The United Methodist Church, conferences provide the primary groupings of people and churches for discernment and decision-making. Wesley described Christian conferencing as a spiritual discipline through which God’s grace may be revealed. At every level of the connection, church leaders and members come together in conversation, or conferencing, to discuss important issues and discover God’s will for the church. The word, conference, thus refers to both the assembly and organization of people as well as the process of discerning God’s call together.
General Conference
As the primary legislative body, General Conference is the only entity with the authority to speak on behalf of the entire United Methodist Church. The General Conference meets every four years to consider the business and mission of the church. An equal number of lay and clergy delegates are elected from United Methodist conferences around the world to decide matters of policy and procedure for the denomination.
Jurisdictional Conferences
There are five geographic jurisdictions (North Central, North Eastern, South Central, South Eastern, Western) in the United States, which are comprised of eight to 15 annual conferences each. Huntsville is part of the South Central Jurisdiction.
Central Conferences
In Africa, Europe and the Philippines, there are seven geographical regions, called central conferences, each of which is comprised of annual conferences and divided into several episcopal areas. Learn more.
Annual Conferences
The annual conference is a geographical entity, an organizational body (made up of elected lay and clergy members), and a yearly meeting. It is the fundamental body of the church Bishops of The United Methodist Church provide spiritual leadership to almost 12 million persons in a broad range of settings on four continents, including North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. In the 44 Methodist
LEADERSHIP MOVES TO ENFORCE “BOOK OF DISCIPLINE”
Tensions reached a breaking point at the special 2019 General Conference, which by a relatively narrow 438-384 margin voted to reinforce already existing church bans on same-sex weddings and “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy.
The same legislative assembly approved a new church law — the Book of Discipline’s Paragraph 2553 — that offers a pathway for churches to leave with property. The provision is set to expire at the end of 2023.
Part 2 of this series will be published in the Weekend Edition of The Item.
