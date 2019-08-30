Michelle Spencer, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Walker County, took a degree in public relations — and the need for a job — and turned it into a career that helps kids.
“My degree from Sam Houston is in public relations, and the market was flooded, so I interviewed for a part-time job with the Boys and Girls Club in Fort Worth,” she said. “By the time I got home, there was a message for me from the club, and they offered me a full-time position and that kicked off my career.”
The Walker County club is an after-school and summer camp youth organization, that recently opened a 15,000 square foot facility and offers programs for children ages 6 to 18.
“We are not a day care,” she said. “We serve 250 kids at our location. We provide life skills, homework tutorial, computer lab, game room, team programs, and even organized sports activities.”
The service started when she realized that helping people was a calling.
“I take my love of people and make it constructive,” Spencer said. “It’s something that I always did, and this is where I need to be.”
