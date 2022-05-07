For those who haven’t found the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, t’s not too late. As a matter of fact, it may not be necessary to leave town to find a gift. Those new to Huntsville may not have found some of its best gems. Even those who been here for years might be surprised at the range of area attractions and offerings at local retail shops.
For families looking for natural fabrics and unique gifts this weekend, McAdam’s Dry Goods Company has an interesting selection of regional and international clothing brands for women. Located in the strip center on University Avenue, shoppers find home fragrances, linens, brand-name jewelry and handmade greeting cards. The shelves also stock cowhide cases for pistols and rifles, skincare for men and upscale reading glasses. Business hours for McAdam's include hours open on Saturdays.
Tucked into an eclectic gift shop, Bonnie Lu’s, on the square has a small in-house cafe so mothers can get a sweet treat while browsing. Handmade soaps, hypoallergenic jewelry, charms, jams, herbal tea blends and home decor from local vendors line the walls. Small wooden dining tables are nestled between displays to enjoy homemade baked goods, coffee drinks, ice cream floats, soups, sandwiches, and old-fashioned candies. Bonnie Lu's can be found open on Saturdays.
The eye-catching new metallic pink snip toe boots now available at Boot Barn might make a mom want to go out dancing this weekend. This store offers Western wear for the whole family. The shop's new line of lady’s apparel from Miranda Lambert includes stylish hats, belts, denim, dresses and a variety of boot styles. Open Saturday and Sunday.
Heartfield’s Florist at 1525 Sam Houston Avenue has served the Huntsville community for over 60 years. The floral shop will extend its normal business hours on Saturday until 5 p.m. to accommodate walk-in orders. Roses and lilies, mixed arrangements, blooming plants and small gifts are available.
For mothers who prefer diamonds, Ernst Jewelers offers pieces that will last a lifetime.
Established in 1893, this local shop is currently offering discounts on select lines as well as a new line of fun and affordable beaded bracelets, earrings, and necklaces in both sterling silver and gold fill. There may even be pieces still in stock from the trunk show that took place this week. Open Saturdays until 3pm.
Many moms love the outdoors and would rather go play outside this weekend. General Sam’s Offroad Park has a Mother’s Day ride going on through 6 pm on Sunday. The offer ATV rentals, RV sites and camping spots for adventurous Moms to explore trails that wind through 706 acres of piney woods, natural springs, mud holes, and natural springs.
The Blue Lagoon off Pinedale Road is an option for your family. Originally a rock quarry turned scuba diving training center, it was opened to the public several years ago. Non-divers are allowed access on a first come, first to enter basis. The front section has a manmade beach and small personal floats are allowed. The water is treated to maintain clarity for divers and the bottom is visible in most areas. No glass containers or cliff diving are allowed, but visitors can take a picnic and a grill. Gates open for admission from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Once a spot is secured, families can play until 6 p.m.
