After moving to Huntsville in 1997, Sherry Ingram’s ability to talk to people led to a philosophy: Every day, people need a kind word.
“I’m blessed to work with so many people and organizations, and my job (account manager at KSTAR Radio) helped open those doors,” she said.
Ingram has a diverse list of organizations she supports. She got connected with the Walker County Fair through her daughter. She has served on the Huntsville- Walker County Chamber of Commerce board, and is a passionate supporter of Walker County Emergency Personnel Appreciation Dinner, serving on its committee.
“I was raised by a family that helped people,” she said. “I love people, and that helps me with what I do, and there are a lot of people out there that need help, if you just talk to them.
People are put in a position to be noticed or overlooked, and Ingram said she tries to notice all of them.
“I wish I had millions of dollars, just to give,” she said. “The biggest reward in my days is knowing that I made a difference to somebody.”
