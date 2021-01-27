Twist on a Cajun staple

Shrimp and grits is one of those iconic Southern dishes that can be found deep within almost every cookbook.
Originally from the oceanic South—Georgia, the Low Country coast of the Carolinas and Gulf Coast states all have their versions—this homey bowl was historically a simple fisherman’s breakfast. However, it was originally served as grits with some bacon and a few shrimp tossed on top.
If you’ve ever eaten it, you can understand why shrimp and grits have burst from the seaside shrimp shanties.
These grits are soft, buttery and cheesy, with a savory Cajun sauce surrounding them, and lots and lots of shrimp and sausage. Then top it with made-from-scratch fried okra and fresh parsley. It’s a can’t miss.
SHRIMP AND SAUSAGE OVER SMOKED GOUDA GRITS
Serving Size: 4 (1.5 cups each)
14 oz. Andouille or Cajun Sausage
1 lb. Large Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
1 cup Yellow Onion (finely chopped)
½ cup Red Bell Pepper (finely chopped)
½ cup Green Bell Pepper (finely chopped)
1 tbl. Minced Garlic (we’re garlic lovers)
2 tbl. Green Onion (finely chopped)
2 tbl. Parsely (minced)
3 tsp. Cajun Seasoning
1 tbl. Olive Oil
1-½ cups Low Sodium Chicken Broth
¼ cup Heavy Cream
FOR GRITS
6 cups Water
1-½ cups Quick Grits
½ cup Heavy Cream
2 cups Smoked Gouda
FOR OKRA
1 cup Okra (cut and frozen)
½ cup Flour
½ cup Cornmeal (fine)
1 Egg (scrambled)
1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
Vegetable oil
RECIPE
Prep all of your ingredients before beginning to cook. This will make the process not only easier, but a lot more enjoyable.
After de-veining the shrimp, season it with (Cajun seasoning). Heat a Dutch oven or large sauté pan over medium to high heat. Sear the Andouille sausage for about 5-7 minutes, or until a nice brown crust has formed. Remove the Andouille sausage to a cooling rack or paper towel lined plate. The goal is to keep the sausage crispy. Keep all rendered fat in the pan. Add the seasoned shrimp and cook to a light pink, only 2-3 minutes. You want to avoid overcooking since you will add it to the sauce later.
After removing the shrimp, add olive oil to the same pan, and sauté onions and bell peppers until soft, about 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and immediately begin stirring to avoid burning. Then add (Cajun seasoning) and stir well for 1 minute. Pour chicken broth and use your spatula or wooden spoon to scrape the bits from the bottom of the pan. This will bring out flavors from the andouille sausage and shrimp. Cook and reduce slightly for about 5-7 minutes.
Pour the cream and stir in the flat leaf parsley and green onions. Return the sausage and shrimp to the pan and simmer it slowly for about 5 minutes, until it’s slightly reduced. Taste it before seasoning it with salt and pepper, if needed. Serve over smoked Gouda grits.
GRITS
In a large, heavy saucepan bring the water to a boil. Add a generous teaspoon of salt to the water and slowly add grits while stirring with a whisk. Continue to stir until grits thicken. Add cheese, milk, cream and butter and return to a boil. Reduce heat to a nice simmer, cover the saucepan and cook for 15 minutes until grits are tender, smooth and creamy. Be sure to stir every 5 minutes, so grits don’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Keep covered and warm until ready to serve.
OKRA GARNISH
Season both your flour and cornmeal with salt and pepper. Dip okra in flour, then egg, then cornmeal. Place okra in heated oil and fry on medium heat until golden brown. Stir occasionally so all sides are browned.
Serve Shrimp and Andouille over grits and garnish with fried okra and flat leaf parsley.