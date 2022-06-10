The VFW of Trinity will host a fundraiser to provide financial assistance for Dr. Arthur T. (Tom) Blackstock II to from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 26 at 400 W. Caroline St. in Trinity. Blackstock was transferred to the Trinity Rehab Center after contracting COVID-19 in January. He is in need of aid for hospital and nursing expenses as he approaches his 89th birthday this July.
There will be a $10 entry fee for a barbecue plate, dessert, drink and a raffle ticket. The event will also include a silent auction, a bake sale and 50/50 raffle.
For more information, contact Marilyn Barnes at (281) 782-8309.
Representatives from the Holland Masonic Lodge #1 of Houston recently presented Blackstock with his 60 Year Pin for active membership since1956. They travelled to the Trinity Rehabilitation and Health Center and met representatives from the Joe Werner Lodge of Trinity on June 4. Kazimie Karwowski gave a presentation and Kevin Clingan presented Blackstock with his pin. Masons Thomas Wagner, Matthew Murphy, James Moffett, Michael Moffett and Dee Williams were also in attendance. Larry Hortman and Marilyn Barnes were present to show their support.
