Trinity County Veterans Wall of Honor Society, Trinity V.F.W. Post 6899 and Family and Friends of Trinity County 356 VFD will sponsor a variety of fish fry, gather to remember loved ones, share stories and raise funds Saturday for local veterans. Events will take place from noon to 6 p.m. May 28 at Scheelbillies Saloon on F.M. 356 and from 3-6 p.m. at Shoreline RV Park. Trinity offers a variety of attractions for Memorial Day weekend from fried catfish with all the trimmings to hot dogs and sausage on a stick. Live music, an auction and other activities were planned to welcome the community and to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in battle with a time of remembrance.
“Each Memorial Day, we stand united in remembrance and in grief. Gone from someone’s life is a son or daughter, a husband or wife, a sister or brother. This is a day to cherish their memory and to celebrate the deeds of all veterans who have served our nation,” Friends of the VFW Post 6899 member Judy Henderson shared from her post.
She was joined last weekend by Dawn Bray and other members in organizing a blood drive. The group provided breakfast tacos and handed out free beach towels to donors. Volunteers also promote veteran-owned businesses and recognize family, friends and neighbors with their “I have been flagged” program.
VFW Post 6899 and Auxiliary members will be handing out poppies Friday and Saturday and collecting donations. This continues the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States tradition of distributing “buddy poppies” that began in 1922. The poppy is recognized worldwide as a memorial flower. Donations benefit veterans, active service members and their families.
Henderson said, “ we must never forget that the freedoms we enjoy today are due to these men and women. The sum total of who we are as a nation and as a people is mirrored in their sacrifices. There is no better way to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice than to remember them and their courage and draw upon it to strengthen our spirit as a nation.”
“There will be crafts, booths, and food. The Volunteer Fire Department will have hamburgers and hot dogs. Texas Firewater will play from 7-10 Saturday night,” said Shoreline RV Park manager Tammy Rhodes.
A DJ called Jolly Roger will play at the RV Park from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Rhodes described the park as family-friendly with a playground and bank fishing. Vendors are still being accepted for Saturday.
More information about the fish fry can be found by contacting Bill Reeves at (936) 661-7107. For more information on poppies, contact Judy Henderson at (512) 934-4336. Contact Shoreline RV Park at (936) 355-4105.
