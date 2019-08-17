A love of children, and a passion for teaching, was the recipe for Janet Davidson to become training coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
“I was an educator and a homemaker for 15 years,” she said “My kids graduated, and I spent a couple of years praying for what was to come next, and I came here. I love it.”
Davidson trains the advocates by determining a candidate’s sincerity through the necessary 30 hours of classroom training and 10 hours of online training. Additionally, she gives presentations in the community to show the benefits of CASA.
“I have a passion for teaching, and as a teacher I was an unofficial advocate for my students,” she said. “I have always loved children. Even when I was 10 years old, I was always working in the church.”
Davidson said she knew she should do something to give back, and enjoys making sure that this generation of kids have a voice.
“I love to teach, and to know that through the advocates I’m training, it will impact someone’s life, that’s exciting,” she said. “To see people who didn’t think they could do it find something in themselves is so rewarding. I love giving back.”
