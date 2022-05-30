Todd Oliver will make his Huntsville debut at Town Theatre on June 11th with an interesting cast of animals and characters. His dog Irving is just one of the stars in this musical comedy and magic show that is geared for all ages. Live animals will seem to speak through the illusions crafted by Oliver. Ventriloquist dummies named Pops, Miss Lilly, and Joey become vivid characters that round out the cast in this award-winning show.
“I just love what I do. I’ve been traveling across the country since 1977 and I am always excited to get to the next town. There is a lot of participation from audience members in the show. My favorite part is when I hear the laughter of parents, teens and children. The fresh energy of a new audience is just great,” Oliver said.
Oliver incorporates his love of animals into the act by giving voices to his family pets. His Boston terrier Irving takes center stage in the performance. One of his three Netherland dwarf bunnies are part of every show, along with two parakeets and a cockatiel. After performing in large tourist destinations for years, he now travels to smaller towns and venues so that he can easily transport his animals and spend more time with his wife.
Oliver has performed on showboats in both Nashville and Branson and has appeared on national television shows like the Today Show, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He has made appearances on Walker Texas Ranger and was selected as one of the world’s top five ventriloquists on the Late Show with David Letterman. Although this is his first time to bring his act to Huntsville, this is not his first time performing in Texas. Oliver has played at Magic Island in Houston, and more recently in Waco, Granbury, and Brenham.
Oliver began performing as a volunteer at the age of 13. When he was just a seventh-grader in Minneapolis, he averaged six to nine shows per week. Once he was able to employ an agent, they encouraged him to focus more on ventriloquism than magic to create a niche. In 2015 he wrote a new show, ”The Funniest Night of Your Life,” incorporating magic again for the first time since the '70s.
“I look forward to playing in Huntsville. This tour is going really well and the reviews have been great,” Oliver said. Read more about the show at www.funnydog.com. Tickets can be purchased on the Town Theatre website at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
