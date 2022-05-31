We’ve grown accustomed, over the last decade or so in particular, to the idea of the decades-later movie sequel. It’s not a new practice, but Hollywood has made much of the 21st century into an ongoing exploration of just how much they can capitalize on our collective nostalgia, delivering legacy sequels to everything from “Star Wars” to “Blade Runner” to “Ghostbusters,” all with varying degrees of success.
This excavation of past cinematic triumphs has created a kind of filmmaking formula in and of itself, a style of storytelling that suggests you must come up with a reason to dredge up these old characters and their worlds. It’s the core of the legacy sequel idea, and it’s the part of these kinds of films that’s easiest to mess up. It’s the difference between telling an actual story and simply holding up a fun thing people remember from 30 years ago.
Which brings us to “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-promised sequel to 35-year-old 1980s blockbuster “Top Gun,” still one of the biggest films of star Tom Cruise’s long career. With “Maverick,” the hope is ultimately the same as with every other sequel of its kind: Get the old audience excited, and get a new audience to come along for the ride. With Cruise in the pilot’s seat to provide a familiar kick, it would be easy to imagine this film as little more than a rehash of the original, a story of cocky pilots trying to prove themselves and bonding along the way. What we got instead is what’s likely to be one of the best blockbusters of the year, an earnest exploration of what these kinds of films can do, and one of the best Tom Cruise performances ever.
It's been 35 years, and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is still stubbornly attached to the planes that made his name. While his colleagues have moved on to big promotions – his former wingman and rival Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) has long since become an Admiral in the U.S. Navy – Maverick is working as a test pilot, spending his days pushing experimental jets as far as they can go. He is, as his superiors are all-too-happy to remind him, becoming something of a fossil, especially as unmanned drones take over much of the kind of work the test pilot program was made for in the first place.
But just as there are some movies only Tom Cruise can star in, there are some missions only Maverick knows how to fly. After a test flight gone wrong, our hero gets word that he’s being reassigned to the Top Gun flight school, where he’ll be training a group of 12 pilots for a dangerous mission unlike anything any current aviator has experienced.
But Maverick’s not a teacher, and every step into the mission becomes a confrontation with some element of his past. His own rebellious behavior back in the old “Top Gun” days surges back to light, as does his connection with Penny (Jennifer Connelly), an old flame only mentioned in the original film, who knows his flighty behavior all too well. Then there’s Rooster (Miles Teller), a top pilot and the son of Maverick’s long-dead best friend Goose, who has his own bones to pick with his father’s former cockpit-mate.
Right away, director Joseph Kosinski uses all of these story elements to create an environment in which the past and the present can have a kind of direct dialogue. The structure of the story itself – hotshot legendary pilot returns to his old stomping grounds to teach a group of young upstarts – isn’t anything groundbreaking, and in some places feels even paint-by-numbers, but the way Kosinski wields that story is what carries “Maverick” into something beyond even the original film. What is the cost of digging up the past? What does a guy who’s done one thing really well his entire career have to do when he’s asked to change? Can a legend immortalized in a very specific way ever really move on? These are all things the film is deeply interested in, and that keeps things moving even in its most formulaic moments.
To his credit, Cruise is also deeply interested in these things, despite a career devoted to a carefully curated, individualized brand of movie stardom and a certain sense of impenetrability that has come to define his public persona. For all his frequent portrayals in media as the last remaining movie star of his era, he also remains a deeply talented actor, a guy capable of really building a character and digging deep when the material grants him the chance. Here, Maverick’s regrets and doubts etch his famous face. We see him scared, vulnerable, even lost in ways that few Cruise action heroes can ever claim to be, and it’s remarkable. It’s one of his best performances, certainly in the blockbuster space, and it drives the whole film.
Then, of course, there are the flight sequences, shot with the actual actors flying the actual planes with cameras mounted in each cockpit to capture the action. Cruise’s particular brand of action cinema has long thrived on his determination to do each and every stunt himself, and here he brings the whole crew along for the ride to great effect. Kosinski takes that kind of daring from within his cast and wrangles it all into something truly spectacular, not just in the way “Top Gun: Maverick” is shot, but in the way it’s cut. We can feel the difference between a triumphant moment when a pilot is just showing off, and a moment of real danger when it seems like chaos is unfolding every second on the screen. It’s a visual and narrative triumph that heightens and deepens every beat.
“Top Gun: Maverick” was always going to be interesting to see when it finally hit theaters, but what we ultimately got is something much more than interesting. It’s a triumph of blockbuster filmmaking, a legacy sequel done right, and one of the most exciting things you’ll find at the movies this summer.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is in theaters May 27.
