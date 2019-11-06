Tiny house living

It all started with internet research on tiny houses.
Now, five years later, Jack Wagamon owns one of the most unique apartment complexes across the Lone Star State.
“We were looking at tiny houses and noticed that some of them were made out of shipping containers, especially in Europe,” Wagamon said. “We just started copying that concept … my sister laid everything out and I built them from the ground up.”
The unique apartments, named Cube Square, initially opened in 2014 with two four-story complexes, each containing eight studio apartments. But what set them apart from every other apartment complex built in Huntsville is their amenities, which include stainless steel cabinets and granite counter tops.
“They have a real industrial look to them and give people a unique feel,” Wagamon said. “But I feel the amenities go above and beyond any other apartment in this community.”
Each unit is made up of three shipping containers that are welded together and steel reinforced. The containers are then split down the middle with a near 500 square-foot apartment on each side. This allows residents to have a living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, closet and full-size kitchen.
“The skeleton of the units is a modular process … you have to do a lot of preparation on the ground,” Wagoman said. “There is a lot of stuff between the walls and floors that you have to do long before they are put into place, because once they are lifted and welded in place you will never have access to those areas again.”
At the end of each unit is a 9 foot x 24 foot wall of windows, which provides plenty of sunlight throughout the year, while thick insulation panels on the sides keep cooling and heating bills at a minimum.
Each unit is single occupancy only, which Wagamon believes helps reduce noise and provides a more relaxing environment for the working citizens that call Cube Square home.
“People just don’t build one bedroom apartments any more, they all build these multi-bedroom units where four or five stangers share a living room and a kitchen,” Wagamon added. “These units are true one bedroom apartments that provide everything anyone would need and they are made for your regular average joe that is working through the day and wants to come home to a quiet and calm environment.”
Wagamon said the cost of building the multi-story units was the biggest shock for him, with each tower costing him nearly $500,000.
“This cost just as much, if not more, than building your normal wood-frame apartment complex,” Wagamon stated. “But the biggest difference is the durability that these units have. We just have to do dramatic things to make it stick out, so people don’t think they are just living in a steel box.
“But the good thing is that if you raise rates as the taxes go up and stay at full occupancy, you can pay off the 15 year note in 11-13 years.”
Wagamon said the city of Huntsville went above and beyond the call of duty as he built the unique facilities.
“From a code standpoint this is an anomaly,” Wagamon said. “They came out here over and over again and got us through a bunch of rough spots to get these units built.”
Wagamon built the first two towers in a year, and is currently working on the third and final tower which he expects to be completed in two to three years.
“When it comes down to it, we offer a unique living space that you really can’t find anywhere else and that is a good reason to why we remain full.”
See the unique apartments at 1400 Sycamore Avenue in Huntsville.